x

August 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 87ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Cinema

Driver Says He Considered Treat Williams a Friend and Charges in Crash Are Not Warranted

August 6, 2023
By Associated Press
Treat Williams
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” died Monday, June 12, 2023, after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denied wrongdoing and said charges are not warranted.

Ryan Koss, the managing creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival in Vermont, said he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community, as well as a fellow theater member. He said he was devastated by Williams’ death and offered his “sincerest condolences” to the actor’s family. “I considered him a friend,” Koss said.

Koss, 35, of Dorset, issued a statement Friday evening, three days after being issued a citation for grossly negligent operation causing death. He was ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged.

A Vermont State Police investigation concluded Koss’ vehicle pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle on June 12 in Dorset, but Koss said he’s “confident the facts will show I obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the state’s charges are unwarranted.”

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Richard Treat Williams starred in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

RELATED

Music
Opera Singer David Daniels and His Husband Plead Guilty to Sexual Assault

HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston.

Cinema
Delayed by Over a Month, the ‘Barbie’ Movie Will Now Be Released in the United Arab Emirates
Music
Carl Davis, Award-Winning American Composer Behind Many British TV Shows and Films, Dies at 86

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.