Drive Through South Carolina for an Epic Road Trip

Travel

South Carolina’s tourism industry, worth around $29 billion, supports one in every ten jobs across the state and generates $1.8 billion in state and local taxes.

Natural getaways, from the coastline to mountain ranges, are just the beginning in South Carolina. Resort getaways, including great golf resorts like Hilton Head, make up just a few of the hotel stays in the state. The state’s rich revolutionary and cultural past attracts war and history buffs, and coupled with Carolina barbecue and craft brew culture, visitors have almost too many things to do on vacation here.

Exploring South Carolina’s Scenic Getaways

With its multi-billion-dollar tourism sector, the state is rich in natural-appeal destinations. Its stunning beaches and coastline, contrasted by the South Appalachian mountain range, offer many romantic, picturesque, and rugged getaways.

With 47 state parks in operation, camping and hiking are popular for tourists. The state is also home to the Francis Biedler Forest, the largest remaining virgin stand of bald cypress and tupelo trees worldwide. The old-growth forest bottomland in Congaree National Park makes for an enchanting outdoor hideaway.

“Our State Parks offer a variety of lodging options in our parks from the mountains to the coast. We have accommodations that you might expect in state parks — like rustic camper cabins and lakeside, beachfront, and backcountry campsites — but we also offer the unexpected, which helps us attract visitors with a variety of interests and budgets,” said Duane Parrish, Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (SCPRT) in a press release.

Nestled in these scenic areas, South Carolina offers a variety of unique attractions. Treehouse rentals offer a glam retreat in the state’s beautiful forests and coastal yurts for a cozy stay after a day at the beach. There’s always traditional tent camping, perfect for starlit nights in the numerous state parks, too.

Experience a Taste of Southern Hospitality

There are many other less rugged options for those uninterested in outdoor stays. Travelers can find many top-rated hotels and resorts to stay the night in cities such as Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Greenville.

South Carolina’s hospitality revenue has grown steadily, reaching record levels last year. As consumers prioritize travel, South Carolina responded with increased tourism marketing, hotel rooms, and vacation rental options across the state. These improvements help increase visitor demand at many destinations statewide.

Aside from golfing in Hilton Head, many other coastal resorts offer luxurious vacations, including spas and villas that allow visitors to experience five-star amenities.

Unforgettable Moments in History

For history buffs, the state’s historic roles in the Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement resulted in many historical landmarks and heritage sites. As the first state to secede from the Union, South Carolina is also home to the first shots of the Civil War. Prior to the Civil War, this state was home to the most fights in the Revolutionary War. With over 240 battles and skirmishes, there are even more sights for those interested in the past.

Consider visiting these sites to learn about many aspects of the state’s history. The Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site and Historic Boone Hall Plantation offer a peek into the controversial histories of the lives of those who passed through. For military buffs, military outposts like Oconee Station, Kings Mountain National Military Park, or Reconstruction Era National Historical Park offer a unique lens into post-Civil War culture.

Follow the Trail of Flavor in South Carolina

Good food is often a topic of interest when traveling, and the Palmetto State’s soul food is no exception. SCPRT curated many must-taste “trails” dedicated to different foods and drinks as people travel South Carolina.

As the Birthplace of Barbecue, South Carolina boasts about 200 barbecue restaurants and dozens of professional pit masters. Favored eateries include the local chain Swig & Swine, Big T Bar-B-Q in Gadsden, and Home Team BBQ, another local chain. Given how competitive barbecue culture can be, it’s important for tourists to taste-test Carolina cooking themselves.

The state has a strong craft beer and moonshine drinking scene for visitors interested in more than grilled meats or wanting something tasty to wash it down. The Satisfy Your Thirst Trail guides tourists through the state’s beverage heritage. Explore diverse breweries like Charles Towne Fermentory or The Eighth State Brewing Company. There are a number of other distilleries, farms, and wineries all across South Carolina. For those uninterested in alcohol, consider a trip to the nation’s only tea plantation, The Charleston Tea Garden.

South Carolina’s Top-Notch Tourism Experience

South Carolina is a great destination with popular attractions for first-time visitors and hidden gems for seasoned travelers. Enjoying the many experiences available is easy with the state’s rich local cuisine or exploring off-the-beaten-path places.

The warm hospitality and diverse attractions appeal to any visitor. Historians, nature lovers, foodies, and resort goers all have a place to get away in the Palmetto State.

—

Steve Cummings | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.