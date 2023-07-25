x

July 25, 2023

Literature

Drew Barrymore Will Host the National Book Awards, Where Oprah Winfrey Will Be a Guest Speaker

July 25, 2023
By Associated Press
Drew Barrymore
FILE - Drew Barrymore appears at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 19, 2023, in Washington. Barrymore will host the National Book Awards, where Oprah Winfrey will be a guest speaker. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Barrymore, whose honors include a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, will be presiding over a more literary ceremony this fall.

Barrymore will be hosting the 74th annual National Book Awards, the National Book Foundation announced Tuesday. And Oprah Winfrey, a previous winner of an honorary National Book Award, will be a guest speaker.

Barrymore and Winfrey both have long histories of championing books and reading. Winfrey’s book club picks have helped dozens of works become bestsellers, while Barrymore has praised books by Tina Fey and David Sedaris, among others.

“Throughout their careers, Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey have each demonstrated their enduring belief that books have the power to change readers’ lives — by opening doors, sparking conversations, and building community,” David Steinberger, chair of the Board of Directors of the National Book Foundation, said in a statement. “This belief echoes the mission of the National Book Foundation to ensure that books have a prominent place in our culture.”

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 15, in Manhattan, with competitive prizes to be handed out in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, literature in translation and young people’s literature. Barrymore is not the first celebrity host of the National Book Awards, the unofficial “Oscars” of the publishing world. Steve Martin hosted a handful of times in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

