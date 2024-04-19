x

April 19, 2024

‘Dressing the Table’ Circular Fashion Project by Danae and Hellenic Aesthetic – Astoria Pop-Up on April 20th

April 19, 2024
By TNH Staff
Danae and Hellenic Aesthetic announced the launch of their collaboration ‘Dressing the Table’. (Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Aesthetic)
Danae and Hellenic Aesthetic announced the launch of their collaboration ‘Dressing the Table’. (Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Aesthetic)

ASTORIA – Danae and Hellenic Aesthetic announced the launch of their collaboration ‘Dressing the Table’ on the Hellenic Aesthetic blog on April 17, noting that “the inspiration behind this project is to bring new life into our forgotten family heirlooms, like hand-embroidered tablecloths, so we can enjoy them in a modern way. In doing this, we hope to honor the hands that carefully made them, the meals that were shared upon them, and the conversation that was had around them.”

“How it works: Send us your tablecloths and we’ll make them into something you can wear, the Maria Dress or the Ismalia Top. After you complete your purchase, we will mail you a prepaid envelope to send us your tablecloth. Once we receive your tablecloth, your custom item will be handmade in New York City. Your order will be ready ship approximately 3-4 weeks after we receive your tablecloth.”

This is a limited time collaboration, orders close May 17.

A celebration of the launch of the collaboration between Danae and Hellenic Aesthetic will be held on April 20, 12-4 PM, at Hellenic Aesthetic NYC 30-91 31st Street in Astoria. Guests can drop off their tablecloths and browse the Danae Collection while enjoying light bites, coffee and drinks, sponsored by Rise with Apollo Coffee.

More information is available online: https://www.hellenicaesthetic.com/.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

