x

April 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Society

Drawing Νears for $1.09 Βillion Powerball Jackpot that is 9th Largest in US History

April 3, 2024
By Associated Press
Lottery Jackpot
A Powerball advertisement displays 999 millions, as tickets are sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in in the Fashion District downtown Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, 2024. An estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history will be up for grabs Wednesday night, April 3. ( (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history will be up for grabs Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize. Since the last player won the jackpot on Jan. 1, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers and hitting it rich.

Lottery officials note that thousands of people have won smaller prizes, which range from $2 to $2 million.

The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $527.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

RELATED

Politics
Yes, We’re Divided. But New AP-NORC Poll Shows Americans Still Agree on Most Core American Values

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite the country's deep political polarization, most Americans share many core beliefs about what it means to be an American, according to a new poll.

Society
Workers Had Little Warning as Maryland Bridge Collapsed, Raising Concerns Over Safety, Communication
Politics
Biden and Trump Win Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin Primaries

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Taiwan’s Strongest Earthquake in Nearly 25 Years Damages Buildings, Leaving 9 Dead

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and leaving nine people dead.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and leaving nine people dead.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite the country's deep political polarization, most Americans share many core beliefs about what it means to be an American, according to a new poll.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A huge disparity between the men's and women's weight rooms drew attention to the women's NCAA Tournament for all the wrong reasons in 2022, starting a conversation about equity that has carried over into today.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.