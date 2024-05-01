x

May 1, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

General News

Dramatic Letter by Georgopoulos Seeks to End NY Federation Crisis

May 1, 2024
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
ΓΕΩΡΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ-ΟΜΟΣΠΟΝΔΙΑ
Anastasios Karagounis, George Meintassis, and George Georgopoulos during a General Assembly of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York. (Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – In an open letter to the Greek-American community published April 26 George Georgopoulos, the president of the ‘exiled’ Administrative Council of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, said that the organization is undergoing a crisis of institutions, values, and transparency.

Georgopoulos, who also repeated his earlier criticisms of the proceedings that took place at the Stathakion Cultural Center last week that were initiated by the Federation’s Executive Committee of Former Presidents, including the elections that were held on Saturday of Lazarus, April 27.

“These three years have been among the most painful and tragic, as they came to prove that the crisis facing the Federation is a crisis of institutions, values, and ultimately a crisis of transparency. The two-day conference convened by the so-called Executive Committee of Former Presidents came to prove that the rubber stamps are all-powerful and can provide the opportunity for anyone with aspirations for the presidential throne to fulfill them, like Don Quixote his dream,” Georgopoulos said.

He was elected the president of the Administrative Council on September 19, 2021, and he reflected on events since then. Georgopoulos reminded that the Executive Committee of Former Presidents, in which he initially participated when they took over in the winter of 2021, had committed to holding elections the next summer, a process that, as he mentions, the majority of the Committee withdrew from, resulting in the division that led to a legal dispute.

“About three years have passed since the occupation of the Stathakion Cultural Center and the humiliation of the Federation in the courts of New York. As a former president, I tried to comply with the mandate of the General Assembly of February 2021 to prepare the organization for holding elections by June 2021. The Executive Committee of Former Presidents not only failed to prove worthy of the trust of the General Assembly and, by extension, of the Community, but also caused the humiliation and division,” Georgopoulos stressed. He reiterated his position that both he and the other members at the time who are still alive (Demetrius Kalamaras, Demos Siokis, Nikos Diamantidis, Elias Tsekeridis, and Apostolos Tomopoulos) should be held accountable when a commonly accepted normality is restored in the Federation.

“Taking advantage of the opportunity, I want to reiterate that the former presidents of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, without exception, are accountable and must – including myself, who abstained from the administrative councils for two decades – voluntarily refer ourselves to the disciplinary board and subsequently to the judgement of the General Assembly,” Georgopoulos declared.

Georgopoulos again said that the Administrative Council under him – which is operating as an administration body outside the Stathakion, the Federation’s headquarters – has announced elections for June 2, calling on everyone to provide the identification details of the the societies they represent to the Transparency Committee chaired by George Kitsios.

The dramatic development is that Georgopoulos publicly stated that he does not intend to run again, and called on the other former presidents to do the same.

“I personally do not intend to run in the upcoming elections and I call on and challenge all former presidents to resign immediately, and I assure them that if we resign, the Federation will find its way at the same time. It will be relieved of the official seals [of the societies] and the ghosts of the past, and in June it will elect a leadership free from the sins of the past two decades,” Georgopoulos said.

It is reminded that elections organized by the Executive Committee of Former Presidents took place April 27 at Stathakion, despite interventions and resignations of candidates in the 24 hours before the polls. In any case, figures from the opposing side insist they will not recognize the process, expressing the view that there will be other developments in the near future.

RELATED

General News
Greek-American Journalist Peter Baker Honored

WASHINGTON - Peter Baker, the Greek-American Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times, was among the honorees at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC on April 27.

Culture
Caffeine to Concrete: Chicago’s Greek Nursing Home Journey (1982-2002)
General News
Rothko Chapel in Houston Awarded $1M Grant from SNF

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Protesters Clash at UCLA after Police Clear Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators from Columbia University

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dueling groups of protesters clashed Wednesday at the University of California, Los Angeles, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another.

Budget revenues from taxes in January-March 2024 exceeded expectations, totaling €14.

ATHENS - In a significant shift, southern European nations, once economic laggards, are now leading the Old Continent's economic development, even surpassing Germany, according to a recent article in the New York Times.

WASHINGTON - Peter Baker, the Greek-American Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times, was among the honorees at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC on April 27.

ATHENS - The latest data from Clarksons, as reported by Naftemporiki, reveals significant shifts in the relationship dynamics between independent containership owners and liner shipping companies.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.