x

February 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

Health

Dr. William Cooper Shares the Importance of Heart Health Month on TipsOnTV

February 12, 2023
By Associated Press
AP2315987254582191
Change of Diet and Exercise are Good Steps for Heart Health

ATLANTA – February 10, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) American Heart Month is observed each February to raise awareness of the importance of a healthy heart and to encourage habits that help reduce the risk of heart disease. Cardiologist and author of Heart Attack: Truth, Tragedy, Triumph, Dr. William Cooper, suggests staying active, eating healthy and watching weight is critically important. Heart disease is theleading causeof deathfor men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One person dies every 36 secondsin the United States from cardiovascular disease.

BUILD BETTER HEART HEALTH

Diet is the number one factor to build better heart heath, but diet and nutrition does not have to be hard. Healthy lifestyles lead to healthy hearts, and there is significant research that shows regularly eating peanuts and peanut butter can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Southern Peanut Growers know that peanuts and peanut butter are easy to include in any heart-healthy diet. Plus, peanuts have mostly unsaturated fats and offer heart-helping nutrients like fiber, Magnesium and Vitamin E, and the most protein of any nut. Try a twist on a traditional PB&J and replace the jelly with fresh fruit on whole-grain bread. Or add peanuts to salad or stir-fry to feel good about frequent consumption of this tasty and heart-healthy food. For more information, visit PeanutButterLovers.com.

GET MOVING TOWARD HEART HEALTH

Regular exercise and movement is critically important. That is why it is never too late to kick-start that fitness journey and get moving, and there is no better time to do that than in February during Heart Health Month. Planet Fitness, the Judgement Free Zone, is a great place to help people achieve their fitness goals, boost overall energy, promote physical and mental well-being, and better their heart health. Throughout the month of February and in honor of Heart Health Month, Planet Fitness will be showing their love with a FREE Heart Health Workout Collection on the PF App! Ranging from cardio, yoga, to toning, each workout is designed to benefit heart health, boost mood, and increase energy. For more information, visit www.planetfitness.com.

POST / VIDEO

Contact Information:
R E
[email protected]

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Dr. William Cooper Shares the Importance of Heart Health Month on TipsOnTV

 

RELATED

Science
Russian Spacecraft Leaks Coolant, Station Crew Reported Safe

MOSCOW — An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has leaked coolant, the Russian space corporation and NASA reported Saturday, saying the incident doesn't pose any danger to the station's crew.

Health
New York Lets COVID-19 Health Care Mask Requirements Lapse
Health
Beetroot Red Heart Valentine Plant

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.