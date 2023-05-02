Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis Book Signing at Archangel Michael in Port Washington May 3

United States

Molloy University Professor in the School of Education and Human Services Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis will sign copies of her latest book on May 3 at Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington, NY. Photo: Facebook

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – Molloy University Professor in the School of Education and Human Services Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis will sign copies of her latest book, Growing Up in an Immigrant Household and Community: Essays by Descendants of Immigrants, on Wednesday, May 3, 6:30-8:30 PM, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Fairway Drive in Port Washington, NY.

Dr. Giouroukakis is a first-generation American of Greek immigrant parents. She experienced her first incident of ‘otherness’ when she was in kindergarten and her teacher struggled to pronounce her name, Vasiliki, suggesting they change her name for convenience.

Growing up, Dr. Giouroukakis served as a translator for her mother, who did not know English. When she was 16 years old, she enrolled her mother in ESL classes in Astoria to help her learn English. Right before the courses were due to begin, her mother decided that she no longer wanted to participate because she was too embarrassed and too nervous to go back to school.

These stories have always resonated with Dr. Giouroukakis throughout her life and helped serve as inspiration when writing her book. Divided into five sections—Challenges and Hardships, Fond Childhood Memories of the Immigrant Community, The Immigrant Household and Food, Life Lessons Learned from Immigrants Parents, Life Lessons Learned from Immigrant Grandparents— the essays aim to give a voice to descendants of immigrants. Giouroukakis’ fellow contributors with backgrounds from countries all around the world are sharing their personal stories of being raised by immigrant parents or grandparents.

“This book is for people who have felt like ‘the other’ at times in their lives simply because of being different,” said Dr. Giouroukakis. “Growing up, I struggled with my identity and finding a balance between my Greek and American cultures. My parents were grateful for the opportunities they were able to have when they came to America. They taught me how to work hard and persevere in order to succeed in life. Through this book, I want to honor my parents and all immigrant parents as well as their children, the hardships they endured and the joys they experienced in their household and community as they sought to define their cultural identity.”

The book signing will benefit The Archangel Michael Ladies Philoptochos as they provide the opportunity for women who are committed to actively assist those less fortunate and to make a difference.

Tickets are available for $35 per person and include hearty hors d’oeuvres, wine tasting and an autographed signed book.

RSVP to Chris at 516-375-3940 or via email: [email protected].