x

May 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

United States

Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis Book Signing at Archangel Michael in Port Washington May 3

May 2, 2023
By The National Herald
Book signing Vicky Giouroukakis
Molloy University Professor in the School of Education and Human Services Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis will sign copies of her latest book on May 3 at Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington, NY. Photo: Facebook

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – Molloy University Professor in the School of Education and Human Services Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis will sign copies of her latest book, Growing Up in an Immigrant Household and Community: Essays by Descendants of Immigrants, on Wednesday, May 3, 6:30-8:30 PM, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Fairway Drive in Port Washington, NY.

Dr. Giouroukakis is a first-generation American of Greek immigrant parents. She experienced her first incident of ‘otherness’ when she was in kindergarten and her teacher struggled to pronounce her name, Vasiliki, suggesting they change her name for convenience.

Growing up, Dr. Giouroukakis served as a translator for her mother, who did not know English. When she was 16 years old, she enrolled her mother in ESL classes in Astoria to help her learn English. Right before the courses were due to begin, her mother decided that she no longer wanted to participate because she was too embarrassed and too nervous to go back to school.

Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis. (Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis)

These stories have always resonated with Dr. Giouroukakis throughout her life and helped serve as inspiration when writing her book. Divided into five sections—Challenges and Hardships, Fond Childhood Memories of the Immigrant Community, The Immigrant Household and Food, Life Lessons Learned from Immigrants Parents, Life Lessons Learned from Immigrant Grandparents— the essays aim to give a voice to descendants of immigrants. Giouroukakis’ fellow contributors with backgrounds from countries all around the world are sharing their personal stories of being raised by immigrant parents or grandparents.

“This book is for people who have felt like ‘the other’ at times in their lives simply because of being different,” said Dr. Giouroukakis. “Growing up, I struggled with my identity and finding a balance between my Greek and American cultures. My parents were grateful for the opportunities they were able to have when they came to America. They taught me how to work hard and persevere in order to succeed in life. Through this book, I want to honor my parents and all immigrant parents as well as their children, the hardships they endured and the joys they experienced in their household and community as they sought to define their cultural identity.”

The book signing will benefit The Archangel Michael Ladies Philoptochos as they provide the opportunity for women who are committed to actively assist those less fortunate and to make a difference.

Tickets are available for $35 per person and include hearty hors d’oeuvres, wine tasting and an autographed signed book.

RSVP to Chris at 516-375-3940 or via email: [email protected].

RELATED

VIDEO
Symposium on Byzantium’s Cultural Heritage (Video)

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York Coordinating Office of Education, New York, under the auspices of the Greek Embassy in Washington, DC, and with the support of the Porphyra Foundation, presented the online ‘Symposium on Byzantium’s Cultural Heritage through the Ages to Present Times’ on April 2.

United States
SNF Renews Support to Expand SNF Ithaca Initiative at University of Delaware
General News
IOCC Receives $60,000 Lead Gift from Orthodox Vision Foundation for Syria Program

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.