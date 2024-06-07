Dr. Samuel Kouchalakos is Mourned

General News

BOSTON – Dr. Samuel W. ‘Sam’ Kouchalakos, 87, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 25, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He is the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Miller) Kouchalakos with whom he shared 63 wonderful years of marriage.

Samuel was born in Lowell, MA on May 11, 1937, and was the son of the late William S. and Clara (Kostoulakos) Kouchalakos. He grew up in the Acre and attended Lowell schools and was a 1955 graduate of Lowell High School. During his time at Lowell High, he played tight end for the Red Raiders under Ray Riddick, which led to a football scholarship to attend the University of Miami in Florida. He later graduated from Boston University and then received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Dentistry in New Jersey in 1968. While raising his young family, he worked in NYC as a bartender with his Uncle Gregory Kouchalakos to help pay for school.

Sam proudly ran his Endodontic practice in Nashua, NH with the support of his wife Elizabeth until he closed the office in 2010, performing root canals on what felt like all of the southern NH community for 40 plus years. When hearing the name “Kouchalakos,” the inevitable comment to his family was always “I think your dad did my root canal.”

Sam’s devotion to family was unparalleled and his five grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was a fixture at all their many sporting and school events and was undoubtedly their loudest cheerleader! Second only to family was his love of the Greek Orthodox Church and his Greek heritage. Sam always looked forward to his Saturday mornings spent with great friends, old and new, enjoying fellowship, stories and jokes while gathering at Hellenic American Academy in Lowell. “Once from Lowell, always from Lowell.”

Sam was a proud member of AHEPA. He served as Chapter 35 president and District 9 Governor, and he was the first recipient of the Pericles Award in recognition of his promotion of the ideals of Hellenism and philanthropy and he was a founding member and chairman of the AHEPA Scholarship Committee. He relished the opportunity to recognize and congratulate graduating seniors and held education and independent thinking in the highest regard.

At the annual Greek Food Festival, he was a fixture in the ‘salad room’ with his sons, grandsons, and fellow AHEPA members. He was a devout parishioner of St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church in Nashua, where he was a member of the first Parish Council and served as Parish Council president.

In addition to his faithful membership in AHEPA and the St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church, Sam was a member of St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church in Palm Beach, FL and various organizations and societies. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Temple and the Shriners, the NH Dental Society, a 50-year member of the Nashua Country Club, and a member of the Nashua Rotary Club. He also served in the United States Army Reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1961.

In addition to his wife Elizabeth, he is survived by his three children, William S. ‘Bill’ Kouchalakos and his wife Ellen of Nashua, Evan Kouchalakos and his wife Leslie of Merrimack, and Christina Eftimiou and her husband George of Nashua; and his five grandchildren, Sam Kouchalakos, Zach Kouchalakos, Arianna Kouchalakos, Steven Kouchalakos, and Alexander Eftimiou. He is also survived by his brother James Kouchalakos and his wife Connie of Orlando, FL as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

His Funeral Service was held on June 7th at St. Philip Greek Orthodox Greek Church of Nashua.

Donations may be made in Sam’s name to AHEPA Scholarship Fund, Chapter 35, 681 West Hollis Street, Nashua 03062 or to St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church, 500 West Hollis Street, Nashua. 03062