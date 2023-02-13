Dr. Peter Stavrianidis on the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Feb. 22

General News

SOMERSET, NJ – As part of the celebration of Black History Month, Somerset Community Baptist Church, 211 Demott Lane in Somerset, presents Dr. Peter Stavrianidis as a guest speaker on Wednesday, February 22, 6:30 PM. The presentation is titled: “Celebrating the Man, the Legend, the Prophet – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

During his presentation Dr. Stavrianidis will cover excerpts of Dr. King’s life and his unprecedented contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and the struggle of Black America for equality and freedom. Dr. Stavrianidis will also emphasize the ripple effects of Dr. King’s legacy to all other racial, ethnic, and religious minorities across the globe and their new sense for hope and a brighter future.

Dr. Peter Stavrianidis has done extensive sociological research on multiculturalism, assimilation, and acculturation. His research includes studies on attitudes and behaviors on the intergenerational integration of immigrants in the American social landscape and the evolution of America into a multicultural society in the 21st century. Besides being an entrepreneur, running his family business as a 4th generation jeweler/gemologist, Dr. Stavrianidis is also an educator occasionally teaching college level courses as an adjunct professor.