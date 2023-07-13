Dr. Peter Kalellis is Mourned, Will be Missed

United States

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Peter M. Kalellis 97, entered eternal life surrounded by his family – his beloved wife of 45 years, precious grown children and their spouses, and dear grandchildren.

Born in Philadelphia on June 3, 1926 to Assimaki (Mike) Kalellis and Mersene (Malomytis), who came to America seeking a better life beyond the village poverty of Moria in Lesbos, a picturesque northern Aegean Sea Island covered in olive trees. Mersene died when Peter was only two-and-a-half. His father returned with Peter to Lesvos. He hoped to remarry and thus find a new mother for his son. Sadly, for Peter, his father presented his new wife to Peter, telling him this was his real mother who had been delayed because she was hospitalized when they left America. This lie was the beginning of lonesome family life, despite the birth of half siblings; but it was his segue to the church where he found comfort from the Virgin Mary and from the beloved priest, Papavasilis; Peter’s frequent attendance inspired a great desire to sing with the chanters the hymns of the church, and the seeds of his priesthood were planted. Once the war ended, the United States government invited American citizens and their entire families to return to America. In June of 1946, on the Marine Shark, Peter and his father, both U.S. citizens, and his step mother and two half siblings, Vasiliki and Jimmy, left Lesvos and made the eleven-day voyage to America, where he spent months of recovery with his mother’s beloved sister, Aunt Victoria, and her family.

A graduate of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Seminary in Pomfret, Connecticut, and also Philadelphia Episcopal Theological Seminary where he earned his first Master’s Degree, he served the Greek Orthodox Church as a deacon at St. Nicholas in Newark, NJ; as a priest at St Demetrios in Jersey City, NJ; at Saint Sophia Cathedral in Los Angeles, CA, 1955-1966; and finally at Holy Trinity in Westfield, NJ, (1966-1974). Before ordination, he married Mary (Bourlotas) and fathered three children– Mersene Stapp (husband Charles Stapp), Michael Kalellis (wife Carolynn Reis) and Basil Kalellis. Grandchildren from this marriage are Andrew Stapp and Nicolette Craumer (wife of Eric Craumer). His two great grandchildren are Hudson and Lyla Craumer. All were cherished.

During these twenty-two years, his service to the church went far beyond the parish. Through his own company, Ecumenical Publications, he created Sunday School and adult education materials in several media -filmstrips, 16 millimeter films, books, booklets, and recordings, all of which were innovative materials in the Greek Orthodox Church during the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. In 1971, he completed his Masters of Theology at Princeton University. One major project included the filming of a documentary of his risky journey to Istanbul where Peter interviewed Patriarch Athenagoras. The film also including the history and architecture of Aghia Sophia, the Orthodox cathedral built by the Emperor Justinian in the 6th century, a structure held sacred by Orthodox Christians to this day. Peter’s film, ‘The Prophet of Reconciliation’, connected the Church in America to its Patriarch and his modest dwelling in Halki in Turkey, much as Americans seek to connect to their Pope and the magnificent Vatican.

Peter worked tirelessly to translate the Divine Liturgy authentically into English, and included English phonetics, explanations, and illustrations to promote understanding of the liturgical traditions and prayers, especially the sacrament of Holy Communion for the remission of sins and life everlasting.

Over the decades this Liturgical guide filled the pews of many Orthodox Churches throughout the United States; and by 2001, it was in its thirtieth printing.

Peter’s most God-driven mission to save lives, The Cosmas and Damian Heart Team Mission to Greece, began while he served at the Cathedral of Saint Sophia in Los Angeles, CA, and continued while serving at Holy Trinity Church in Westfield, NJ. Peter was deeply saddened by the loss of three out of four children, flown from Greece to Los Angeles to have open-heart surgery. Despite political obstacles, his unfailing persistence finally brought teams of fourteen open-heart surgeons at a time from Loma Linda University Hospital; they agreed to operate gratis, and to train the Greek doctors if airfare was provided. This enormous project included Peter’s engaging the assistance of Aristotle Onassis and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis for transportation on Onassis’ Olympic Airways, as well as the dedicated chapters of the nation-wide Ladies Philoptochos.

In 1974, Peter ended his service as a parish clergyman, but his pastoral missions continued through his individual psychotherapy practice, specializing in Marriage and Family Therapy.

By June 25, 1978, he married his beloved Panagiota (Patricia Goumas) who became his devoted champion and supporter for forty-five years. They lived 40 of those years in Mountainside, NJ, and spent final years in Virginia Beach Virginia.