April 2, 2023

Dr. Panagiotis Koulouvaris Honored by Hospital for Special Surgery

April 2, 2023
By The National Herald
Dr. Panagiotis Koulouvaris honored by Hospital for Special Surgery. (Photo: SNF)

ATHENS – Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) advisor Panagiotis Koulouvaris will be awarded the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) Alumni Association’s 2023 Pier Giorgio Marchetti Award for International Achievement.

The award, named for a well-known expert in spinal conditions who held a fellowship in scoliosis at HSS in 1960, seeks to recognize outstanding lifetime achievement by an international fellow who has trained there. Dr. Koulouvaris, who specializes in orthopedic surgery, has completed clinical and research fellowships in joint reconstruction and sports medicine the New York City institution.

In addition to serving as an Assistant Professor at the First Orthopaedic Clinic at the National & Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA), president of SNF-affiliated health and sports nonprofit Regeneration & Progress, and in a variety of other roles, Dr. Koulouvaris is also an International Ambassador for HSS.

HSS, a longtime SNF partner, performs more than 32,000 surgical procedures each year and has made education a core component of its mission, reaching tens of thousands of medical professionals in scores of countries. The HSS-Stavros Niarchos Foundation Orthopedic Seminar Program, for instance, formed a long-term bridge of knowledge exchange between Greece and New York, with Greek surgeons honing new skills through case presentations and hands-on practice at HSS to improve the care they deliver back home. The SNF Complex Joint Reconstruction Center deals with the most challenging cases in the already demanding field of joint replacement, centralizing HSS’s world-class resources to create a one-stop shop that improves patient outcomes.

Source: SNF

