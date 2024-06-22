x

Dr. Nikoletta Tsitsanoudi Offers Evaluation of the ‘Summer University’ Conference

June 22, 2024
By Theodore Kalmoukos
Professor Nikoletta Tsitsanoudis-Mallidis, Professor of Linguistics and Greek Language at the Department of Early Childhood Education at the University of Ioannina and Harvard CHS – GR Associate. (Photo: TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – The 10th International Summer University was recently held at the Maliotis Cultural Center in Brookline, MA. The National Herald, which also participated, here presents a first evaluation of Conference through an interview with organizer Dr. Nikoletta Tsitsanoudi-Mallidi.

“The initial evaluation of the work of the 10th International Summer University is very positive,” she said, adding that “the event was characterized as a national effort, a factor that increased the responsibility that was felt to meet high expectations. The planning and preparation consisted of ten months of intensive work, but it was only in the last month, when we were invited to present the program in the Greek Parliament, that I realized that the interest in the program was peaking on a national and international level. I believe that the main thing is that we achieved a dynamic intervention in the field, attracting and revitalizing interest in what we defined as the teaching and dissemination of the Greek language in the Diaspora. The educational community, which thirsts for new and effective teaching practices, needs the scientific knowledge produced in the homeland and the people who produce it by their side.”

A commemorative photo of the delegates of the tenth International Summer University in front of the Maliotis Cultural Center. Photo Maliotis Center

She said the uniqueness of the Conference “lies in the fact that this is the first time the program was held outside Greece, and specifically across the Atlantic. In 2020, an initial attempt was made to export the activity to Constantinople, at the Great School of the Nation, but the effort was interrupted by the pandemic restrictions. This year’s event in Boston had enormous organizational demands, which were overcome with excellent cooperation from the Maliotis Cultural Center and personally from the Executive Director, Ms. Chrysoula Kourkounti. The second innovative element concerned the special theme addressing the critical issue of spreading the Greek language in the Greek-American Community.”

Asked, “how did you manage to include so many delegates and speakers from various fields, countries, cities, and backgrounds?” Dr. Tsitsanoudi replied, “the breadth, both geographic and qualitative, of the speakers’ participation seems to be a result of both the reputation of the International Summer University and the significant interest in the topic. Researchers from 25 universities and research centers abroad expressed interest and participated, from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Mali in northwest Africa, Serbia, Brazil, and of course many European countries and U.S. States. The rich participation from so many different parts of the world demonstrates that Greece, the Greek language, and culture resonate strongly in the Diaspora, thus creating a tremendous responsibility for us to meet high standards.”

She noted that “the 10th anniversary event of the International Summer University will be capped with the publication of a volume of the proceedings, which we aspire to be a premier handbook available to the educators of the Diaspora and researchers. In recent years, the program has been publishing its proceedings outside Greece, aiming to contribute to the internationalization of Greek studies and the promotion of scholarly publishing. The ‘summer of our hearts’, as its students call it, sails with open sails.”

From the dinner at the Maliotis Cultural Center which marked the beginning of the conference on the Greek language in the Greek-American Community.
Photo Maliotis Center

Asked her thoughts about Boston, she said it is “a city of rare beauty,” although this time she couldn’t tour it as the high demands of the program monopolized her time. “I was certainly compensated by the wonderful hospitality of the Maliotis Cultural Center on the lush and iconic campus of Hellenic College – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology” where the conference was held.

When asked, “now that you have some experience and insights about the spread and teaching of the Greek language in the Greek-American Community, what are some thoughts that emerged from the conference?” she replied: “The scholarly output regarding language teaching is significant, and we focus on finding the most effective practices possible. The need to renew and enrich these practices is imperative. Attracting interest in the Greek language from students and their parental environment is necessary, along with the continuous insistence on promoting strong arguments for why the children of our diaspora should learn Greek.”

She also spotlighted the need to increase the schools in the Greek-American Community and the resources provided them, and she concluded by noting that “the collaborations with Greek universities undertaken so far can only be intensified with the help of technology and the promotion of new synergies. Finally, I believe it is our duty to boost our confidence and availability in the effort to unite our forces in the common endeavor of spreading our Greek language.”

