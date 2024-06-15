Dr. Nicholas Ganson Apointed Interim Dean of Hellenic College

General News

BOSTON – Hellenic College – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology has announced the appointment of Dr. Nicholas Ganson as Interim Dean of Hellenic College, effective July 1, 2024. Dr. Ganson, an esteemed academic and dedicated member of the Hellenic College community, will bring his extensive experience and leadership to this vital role.

Dr. Ganson is Associate Professor of History and Co-chair of the Literature and History Program at Hellenic College. He is also the Director of the New York Life Insurance Company Center for the Study of Hellenism in Pontus and Asia Minor at HCHC. His academic journey is marked by dedication to the study and teaching of history, with a particular focus on Russian and Soviet History. Additionally, he has taught Church History, Byzantine History, and Modern Greek History at Hellenic College.

Dr. Ganson is the author of ‘The Soviet Famine of 1946-47 in Global and Historical Perspective’ (Palgrave Macmillan, 2009) as well as peer-reviewed articles, a collected volume of essays (translated and published into Russian from English), and encyclopedic entries. He also co-directed ‘The Greek Revolution (1821-29) through American Eyes: A Bicentennial Virtual and Traveling Exhibition’, which opened on March 30, 2021 at the Maliotis Cultural Center of Hellenic College Holy Cross. Ganson’s current research focuses on Orthodox dissident priests during the late Soviet period. As a professor he has guided theses, supervised independent studies, and chaired the Hellenic College Honors Program and Curriculum Committee. In addition to his current administrative roles, he also served the institution as faculty co-chair of the steering committee for Hellenic College’s 10-year comprehensive accreditation review.

Dr. Ganson earned his PhD in History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in May 2006, where his dissertation, ‘Famine of Victors: The Soviet Hunger of 1946-1947 in Historical and Global Perspective’, made significant contributions to the field. His academic credentials also include an MA with distinction in History from Boston College and a BA in Biology with a minor in Russian from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA.

“When I began teaching at Hellenic College nearly thirteen years ago, I was immediately struck by the students’ profound faith, commitment to Christ and His Church, and aspirations to do great things,” Dr. Ganson said. “Since that time, I have worked earnestly in the classroom to help arm them with the skills to productively live out this faith, this commitment, and these aspirations. In my new role, I’m excited to vigorously continue this effort in partnership with our dedicated faculty, convinced that student success is the ultimate justification of our labors.”

Demetrios S. Katos, PhD, President of Hellenic College, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Ganson’s leadership, stating, “Dr. Nicholas Ganson embodies Hellenic College’s commitment to educational excellence and intellectual rigor. His appointment as Interim Dean ensures that our students and academic programs will flourish under his guidance.”