Dr. John Psaroudakis is Mourned

NEW YORK – There is grief on both sides of the Atlantic caused by the news of the death of the academic, author, and businessman, Dr. John Psaroudakis, who passed away on Saturday morning, December 3.

The news of Dr. John Psaroudakis’ passing was made known by his wife, Antigoni Kefalogianni, with a touching post on social media: “My wonderful husband Ioannis Psaroudakis passed away this morning. He lived an amazing life, filled with love and happiness. I will miss him and will hold in my heart the wonderful memories and the positive influence he had on my life and the rest of the world. I love you and will miss you forever.”

Dr. Psaroudakis was born in the city of Chania on Crete and grew up during World War II and the Greek Civil War. After completing his studies in Chania, he applied and was accepted to MIT. He also studied at the University of Maryland and Carnegie-Mellon University.

A statement of condolences on the loss of Dr. Ioannis Psaroudakis was issued, among others, by Greece’s Deputy Minister of Sports, Lefteris Avgenakis:

“It is with deep sadness and great emotion that we bid farewell to Yannis Psaroudakis, an excellent man who made great contributions to the progress of the Greek-American community and the promotion of our island.

“Yannis Psaroudakis was a successful businessman who also engaged in a variety of activities. His great academic and writing career accompanied his multifaceted activity and contributions and helped greatly in the promotion of both the Greeks abroad and our country.

“He was particularly beloved for his charisma, ethos, and gracious presence. He marched through life, always with conscientiousness and philanthropy, leaving behind a heavy legacy.

“I extend my most sincere condolences to his family and especially to his wife, Antigoni Kefalogianni, a brilliant personality who stood by his side and together they created a wonderful family.

“Friend Giannis, we salute you. We will not forget you. We will always remember you.”