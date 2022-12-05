x

December 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 29ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Community

Dr. John Psaroudakis is Mourned

December 5, 2022
By The National Herald
antigonikefalogiannis
The late Dr. Ioannis Psaroudakis with his wife, Antigoni Kefalogianni. (Photo: NSTAGRAM.COM)

NEW YORK – There is grief on both sides of the Atlantic caused by the news of the death of the academic, author, and businessman, Dr. John Psaroudakis, who passed away on Saturday morning, December 3.

The news of Dr. John Psaroudakis’ passing was made known by his wife, Antigoni Kefalogianni, with a touching post on social media: “My wonderful husband Ioannis Psaroudakis passed away this morning. He lived an amazing life, filled with love and happiness. I will miss him and will hold in my heart the wonderful memories and the positive influence he had on my life and the rest of the world. I love you and will miss you forever.”

Dr. Psaroudakis was born in the city of Chania on Crete and grew up during World War II and the Greek Civil War. After completing his studies in Chania, he applied and was accepted to MIT. He also studied at the University of Maryland and Carnegie-Mellon University.

A statement of condolences on the loss of Dr. Ioannis Psaroudakis was issued, among others, by Greece’s Deputy Minister of Sports, Lefteris Avgenakis:

“It is with deep sadness and great emotion that we bid farewell to Yannis Psaroudakis, an excellent man who made great contributions to the progress of the Greek-American community and the promotion of our island.

“Yannis Psaroudakis was a successful businessman who also engaged in a variety of activities. His great academic and writing career accompanied his multifaceted activity and contributions and helped greatly in the promotion of both the Greeks abroad and our country.

“He was particularly beloved for his charisma, ethos, and gracious presence. He marched through life, always with conscientiousness and philanthropy, leaving behind a heavy legacy.

“I extend my most sincere condolences to his family and especially to his wife, Antigoni Kefalogianni, a brilliant personality who stood by his side and together they created a wonderful family.

“Friend Giannis, we salute you. We will not forget you. We will always remember you.”

RELATED

Associations
Babylon AHEPA Chapter 416 Celebrates Veterans Day

BABYLON, NY – On November 13, Veterans Day, the AHEPA Brothers of Babylon Chapter 416 honored the veterans who served in the United States military supporting our country in a ceremony at St.

General News
The Hellenic Initiative 10th Anniversary Gala Raises $2,248,000
General News
‘Everything for a Strong OFI’ – An Interview with Iraklio Soccer Team Owner Michael Bousis

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Tunisia Part 2 – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis (Video)

The coveted exotic beauty of Tunisia is revealed by the 2nd episode of our Mission…To Tunisia – A TNH Documentary.

KYIV — Explosions rocked two air bases in Russia on Monday, Russian media reported.

NEW YORK - U.S.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, try the following appetizers for your next festive get-together.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.