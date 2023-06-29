Dr. Haralambidis on the Award-Winning Dental Pain Eraser and His Greek Heritage

United States

CRANSTON, RI – For millions suffering from various types of oral pain, there is now an award-winning, clinically proven solution to erase oral pain. Dr. Cosmo Haralambidis of Synapse Dental LLC was recognized with the 2023 Ortho Innovator Award by the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Committee on Technology for inventing the Dental Pain Eraser, the world’s first pen-shaped, portable electronic dental anesthesia solution.

On a mission to make pain-free dentistry a reality and bring oral pain relief to millions, practicing orthodontist Dr. Haralambidis spent years of extensive research in neuromodulation to bring the Dental Pain Eraser to life. Through its Advanced PulseWave™ technology, the Dental Pain Eraser sends subsensory electric pulses to calm the nerves in the mouth and provide long-lasting pain relief. When the applicator is applied to the tooth or gum, the user feels their pain instantly subside.

“The Dental Pain Eraser is clinically proven to prevent and relieve oral pain in seconds and last for hours – reducing the need for local anesthetic injections, gels or drugs,” explained Dr. Haralambidis. “I am honored to receive the 2023 Ortho Innovator Award for this solution. People of all ages can now be pain-free and anxiety-free during their dental appointments, and erase their oral pain at home, too.”

Practitioners have called the Dental Pain Eraser a game changer in how it helps transform the patient experience for preventing and relieving oral pain in-office and at-home from dental treatment (hygiene/periodontics, extractions, surgery, implants, orthodontics) and oral disorders (canker sores, TMJ/TMD, sensitivity).

The dental industry as a whole is taking note. In addition to the 2023 Ortho Innovator Award, the Dental Pain Eraser was recognized by several industry leading organizations including being Highly Rated by the Clinicians Report in October 2022, Cuspies Finalist for Best New Hygiene Product in February 2023, and Shortlisted for a Denobi Award in March 2023.

The Dental Pain Eraser is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for use by children and adults. It is the only oral pain relief solution that relieves pain within 30 seconds and lasts for up to 48 hours; is drug-free, needle-free and numbness-free; and is without side effects.

PROUD OF HIS HELLENIC HERITAGE

Dr. Haralambidis shared his thoughts on how his Greek heritage has shaped his life and work. “The importance of our Greek heritage is built first and foremost by our immediate family in its values and traditions of Faith, Hellenistic traditions of agape for your family and all those you encounter in life,” he said. “It is the essence of a Hellene and is the core fuel that has lasted us generations and will continue to be the source of our energy and happiness.”

“As a child, we assume that everyone has these qualities, but soon realize we have something special,” Dr. Haralambidis continued. “This became more evident when my family moved to Greece for a 3-year period in my early childhood. Everyone in my village, about 30 minutes south of Sparta, Krokees, was considered ‘thio’ or ‘thia’ – aunt of uncle. Even the teachers were like family, having the occasional coffee with your parents, and you wanted to make them proud of you. You were taught to work hard but enjoy every aspect of life. Your senses were sharpened by your relationships sculpting you, [filling your mind and your soul like an amphora.]”

“Your heightened senses were not dulled by the constant noise of the outside world,” he said. “The day started with a prayer of thanksgiving, a piece of homemade bread and fig marmalade, and fresh-squeezed orange juice from the trees just outside the window.”

“The attention to every detail of the moment in watching my grandfather prepare for the day ahead, tending to the vines, pruning the olive trees, and showing me the treasures of our blessed country,” made a great impression, “but most important was the quiet and subtle love he had for my Yiayia and her [reverence] for every letter of his name, ‘Yianni’,” he noted.

“This extended to how each person greeted each other, but most importantly to the visiting ‘xeno’ or visitor,” Dr. Haralambidis said. “All your treasures of food, affection, and love of life were equally shared, with even more attention to the detail and senses. They mattered. They were a blessing to you from above, and you would learn from each other. This is what it means to be a Hellene in my experience.”

“The most amazing contrast was that my grandfather sacrificed, working hard in the beautiful fields of Laconia, to help pay for the education of his brother Dimitri, who became a renowned obstetrician in Athens,” he added. “The sacrifice for those around you is what it means to be a Hellene. It is paralleled in the Scripture and the fruits of it are so evident in the love shared by his brother back many years later as my grandfather became ill and was taken care of by his brother.”

“It was my pappou Dimitri’s whisper in my ear, ‘you have the smile, love, and care for others to be a doctor like me one day’ that set my soul’s path to follow in my namesake saint’s [St. Cosmas] path,” Dr. Haralambidis noted. “The mold was poured and upon return to our ‘Island of Rhode’ [the state of Rhode Island], I was set on my journey.”

“While is training at the University of Pennsylvania, it was the ‘philoxenia’ of the Philadelphia Hellenic community at St. George’s Cathedral that gave me a family away from home,” he noted. “Praying together, the familiar and unique way Greek food was enjoyed with families from Chios or Naxos, building new ‘koumbari’. Every aspect of what I was brought up as a Hellene was embodied; supporting each other in the hard times and celebrating the good times and achievements.”

“The culmination of my journey brought me to the faculty at the Boston University Department of Orthodontics over 20 years ago, advising and designing products and systems for major companies like 3M, Envisiontec, now designing and building new products that will help with pain management for so many who suffer in pain with the Dental Pain Eraser,” Dr. Haralambidis said.

“The Dental Pain Eraser and Synapse Dental was brought together by a Hellenic team of Dr. Constantine Anagnostopoulos and George Aliphtiras, all giving in their expertise of business, engineering, and ethos. Creating the world’s first electronic dental anesthesia pen-shaped device that will help millions has been a real adventure a true honor promoting our Greek heritage and influence.”

“In the end, it comes down to the Hellenic values of family and faith through sacrifice for community, our children, and my wife Despina’s support that gives the strength and agape to continue,” Dr. Haralambidis concluded.

More information about the Dental Pain Eraser is available online: https://dentalpaineraser.com/.

Phone: +1-401-428-3600

Email: [email protected].