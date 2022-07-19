x

July 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

General News

Dr. George S. Bebis Reposes in the Lord

July 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Dr. George Bebis Reposes in the Lord large
Dr. George S. Bebis. (Photo via goarch.org)

NEW YORK – It is with tremendous sadness, but with hope in the resurrection, that the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America announces the falling asleep of Dr. George S. Bebis, a world-renowned Professor of Patristic Theology and Professor Emeritus of Patristics at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, Massachusetts.

George Bebis was born on the island of Crete in Rethymnon on November 28, 1926. Though starting from poor and humble roots in Crete and later in Piraeus, Greece, he would come to America at a young age and distinguish himself through his studies and academic acumen. He received his Bachelor of the Arts and Bachelor of Divinity degrees from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in 1954 and 1957, respectively. He continued his education at Harvard University, graduating with a Master of Sacred Theology. He would further his education at the University of Athens, earning a Doctorate of Theology in the field of Patristics in 1964. He also spent time studying at the Ecumenical Center in Bossey, Switzerland.

Dr. Bebis’s stellar teaching career began at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in 1962 and would span more than four decades. He would go on to teach hundreds of students over generations. During his fruitful tenure he authored several brooks, published numerous scholarly articles, and frequently presented at academic conferences. He had frequent scholarly engagement with the academic world as a member of many academic associations and societies. Although he officially retired from teaching full-time in 2002, he continued serving Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology by offering Patristics courses until 2015, often donating his time for the benefit of the students. Dr. Bebis was also called upon to serve the Church in representative capacities, notably, as a member of the Roman Catholic-Orthodox Theological Consultations and as a member of the Anglican-Orthodox Theological Consultations.

Dr. Bebis is predeceased by his twin brother, Fr. Constantine Bebis, as well as his sister, Stella Dalley. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. The wake will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 10:00am-11:00am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church located at 186 Cross Road, Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Immediately thereafter, the funeral service will commence and will be presided by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

May his memory be eternal!

Source: goarch.org

RELATED

General News
In Singapore, Chef Sofia Beleri Showed She Had Fire Within Her

Weary of being unappreciated for her cooking talents, Sofia Beleri took a big chance leaving Greece for Singapore, wanting to prove she could make it – and she did as chef of the Greek restaurant Fotia.

General News
Pappou Knows Best: He Inspired His Grandson’s UK Restaurants
General News
College Year in Athens Marks 60 Years of Bridge Building, Academic Excellence

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Santorini Experience Enters a New Era, September 23-25 

ATHENS – Santorini is making a dynamic comeback to the world of sports tourism this year, the ever-growing alternative form of tourism in Greece, bringing a new era to the Santorini Experience.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings