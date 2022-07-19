Dr. George S. Bebis Reposes in the Lord

General News

NEW YORK – It is with tremendous sadness, but with hope in the resurrection, that the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America announces the falling asleep of Dr. George S. Bebis, a world-renowned Professor of Patristic Theology and Professor Emeritus of Patristics at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, Massachusetts.

George Bebis was born on the island of Crete in Rethymnon on November 28, 1926. Though starting from poor and humble roots in Crete and later in Piraeus, Greece, he would come to America at a young age and distinguish himself through his studies and academic acumen. He received his Bachelor of the Arts and Bachelor of Divinity degrees from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in 1954 and 1957, respectively. He continued his education at Harvard University, graduating with a Master of Sacred Theology. He would further his education at the University of Athens, earning a Doctorate of Theology in the field of Patristics in 1964. He also spent time studying at the Ecumenical Center in Bossey, Switzerland.

Dr. Bebis’s stellar teaching career began at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in 1962 and would span more than four decades. He would go on to teach hundreds of students over generations. During his fruitful tenure he authored several brooks, published numerous scholarly articles, and frequently presented at academic conferences. He had frequent scholarly engagement with the academic world as a member of many academic associations and societies. Although he officially retired from teaching full-time in 2002, he continued serving Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology by offering Patristics courses until 2015, often donating his time for the benefit of the students. Dr. Bebis was also called upon to serve the Church in representative capacities, notably, as a member of the Roman Catholic-Orthodox Theological Consultations and as a member of the Anglican-Orthodox Theological Consultations.

Dr. Bebis is predeceased by his twin brother, Fr. Constantine Bebis, as well as his sister, Stella Dalley. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. The wake will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 10:00am-11:00am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church located at 186 Cross Road, Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Immediately thereafter, the funeral service will commence and will be presided by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

May his memory be eternal!

Source: goarch.org