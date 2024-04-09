x

April 9, 2024

Dr. Dennis Katechis Named Englewood Health 2024 Physician of the Year

April 9, 2024
By The National Herald
Dr. Katechis_Dennis_DO
Dr. Dennis Katechis. Photo: Courtesy of Englewood Health

ENGLEWOOD, NJ – Englewood Health announced that their 2024 Physician of the Year is Dr. Dennis Katechis, section chief of non-invasive cardiology.

Dr. Katechis, who immigrated from Corfu at the age of 14, was selected by team members and colleagues as someone who models the values of Englewood Health.

Dr. Katechis, who has been a physician for 20 years, is lauded for his compassion and commitment to the highest standards of patient care. Team members described him as a kind leader and engaged physician, who treats everyone with dignity and understanding— one even describing him as “a true representative of Englewood’s commitment to providing excellent care.”

Englewood Health congratulates Dr. Katechis!

Dr. Katechis specializes in echocardiography, critical care cardiology, acute coronary syndromes, and heart failure. At Englewood Health, he is the section chief of non-invasive cardiology. He graduated from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1997. He completed his internal medicine training at North Shore University Hospital (Northwell Health System) in 2000 and subsequently served as chief resident in the Department of Medicine from 2000-2001. After completing three years of training in cardiovascular diseases at the Northwell Health System, where he also served as chief cardiology fellow, in 2004, Dr. Katechis became full-time faculty at North Shore University Hospital, as director of the coronary care unit (CCU). During his three years on the CCU, he was a clinical investigator on multi-center clinical trials in acute coronary syndromes and heart failure.

In 2007, Dr. Katechis joined Englewood Cardiology Consultants and the medical staff of the Department of Medicine at Englewood Hospital. He is involved in the education and training of residents through lectures and scholarly activity, as well as preceptorships. He has received a number of teaching awards and has served as an assistant clinical professor in medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Englewood Health, one of New Jersey’s leading healthcare systems, delivers nationally recognized inpatient and outpatient care through its hospital and network of physician practices, urgent care centers, and imaging centers.

More information is available online: https://www.englewoodhealth.org.

