Dr. Demetrios Katos’ Appointment as President of HCHC is Official

ΒOSTON – Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and its newly-elected president, Dr. Demetrios S. Katos, have reached a contract agreement. Dr. Katos signed a five-year contract according to information obtained by The National Herald from within the Archdiocese and the School. He is expected to begin his duties by the end of February, perhaps as early as the 15th as he continues to work at Northeastern University in Boston. Dr. Katos, who served as the Dean of Hellenic College in the past, succeeds George Cantonis, who resigned in April 2023 “for health reasons.”

According to the same information, Dr. Kato’s contract includes high salary and benefits, which, however, will not be disclosed, as was the case with other clerical and lay employees of the School and the Archdiocese. Those institutions cited confidentiality practices, despite the fact that the School and the Archdiocese are non-profit organizations.

The selection of Dr. Katos for the position of School President, as was reported by The National Herald in November 2023, was made by the School’s Board of Trustees under the chairmanship of Archbishop Elpidophoros.

We wrote that, “the vote was secret, received the required 29 votes, while three votes were either against him or abstained. Only two of the Metropolitans participated, Gerasimos of San Francisco and Nathanael of Chicago.

It was then stated to TNH that Mr. Kato’s election would be ratified in a way when his contract and details are decided. For this purpose, a committee will be appointed to oversee the contract, and when an agreement is reached, Mr. Katos will assume his duties from the beginning of the new year.”

However, it took almost two months of discussion to reach an agreement on the salary, benefits, and other details of the contract between Dr. Katos, the School, and the Archdiocese. During the negotiations, the issue of tenure arose – Dr. Katos had tenure before leaving Hellenic College.

During the meeting on November 30, some members of the Board raised the issue that it was strange to elect a President without deciding on his contract, salary, and benefits. However, the negotiations continued because the selection process had become problematic – of the three final candidates, only two remained, Dr. Katos and Fr. James Katinas. The third candidate, Demetrios Logothetis, after final meetings with various officials and the School’s Board, withdrew his candidacy.

Dr. Katos is currently the Director of Giving and College Initiatives at the College of Science and Humanities at Northeastern University in Boston.

The Board also appointed a new dean of the School of Theology, Father Eugen Pentiuc, who succeeds Father George Parsenios, who resigned for “health reasons.” It is emphasized that the School is essentially without leadership at this time as Cantonis, who had said he would stay on as president until his replacement takes over, left for his home before Christmas. During the interim period Deacon Gary Alexander, who is of Armenian origin, and Father Eugen Pentiuc, of Romanian origin, assumed the president’s responsibilities.