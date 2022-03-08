x

March 8, 2022

Dr. Calogera Perrone-Liodakis, Dedicated Pediatrician and Mother, 52

March 8, 2022
By The National Herald
LillaLiodakis
Dr. Calogera Perrone-Liodakis. Photo: Courtesy of the family

STATEN ISLAND, NY – Dr. Calogera Perrone-Liodakis who served the Greek and Italian communities of Brooklyn and Staten Island as a pediatrician for many years passed away on March 5. She was 52.

Dr. Calogera Perrone-Liodakis, affectionately called Lilla, was born on March 10, 1969 on Staten Island, NY to parents Angelo and Caterina Perrone. She attended Curtis High School, went to Medical school in Sicily and later became Chief Resident Richmond University Hospital. She was the co-partner of a pediatrics practice in Brooklyn and in Staten Island. A devoted mother to Eleftherios, a vibrant 11-year-old, Lilla was a travel buff and music aficionado. Her favorite genre was 80’s New Wave. Her favorite group was Tears for Fears. She loved, loved, loved her daily doppio espresso. She appreciated good food and spending time with her family. The simple things in life made her happy. She married her soulmate John Liodakis in May 2005. Her honeymoon was a dream come true aboard the ocean liner Queen Mary II. Traveling was a passion of hers.
Only a few weeks after she returned home from her honeymoon, Lilla was diagnosed with breast cancer. This was the fight of her life and she was determined to overcome it. Lilla remained strong and grew stronger, keeping cancer-free for 10 years. On Jan. 11, 2011, she gave birth to her son Eleftherios, Lefteris for short. He is handsome, smart, witty, and thriving at his school, St Joseph Hill Academy. He was Lilla’s pride and joy. Despite a decade of vigilance, annual checkups and follow-ups, the cancer returned. This only deepened her resolve and she went on battling for seven more years.
As a highly skilled and compassionate doctor, she provided care for many children every day in her medical practice. She treated all her patients like they were her own. She encouraged many mothers going through a similar battle with cancer – and her door was always open. Her mantra was: “Don’t let cancer define you. Choose life. Embrace life. Live as fully as you can each day.”
She is the beloved wife of John and loving mother of Eleftherios, loving sister of Dr. Paolo and Liliana Perrone and Jimmy and Harriet Giapoutzis, adored aunt of Katerina and Lefteri Giapoutzis, and Caterina and Angelo Perrone. She was predeceased by her parents Angelo and Caterina Perrone. She was the dear daughter-in-law of Eleni Liodakis and her late husband Eleftherios. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Her husband John Liodakis is the long-time President of Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41. One of the brothers of the chapter offered the following tribute: “We lost our First Lady in the truest and best sense of the word. Notwithstanding her long and difficult illness, but for the love and joy she had for our Chapter, our dear Brother and President could not have served so well and long. She was and shall remain John’s and Eleftherios’ loving Angel and our finest supporter. Always in our hearts and prayers.”

The visitation will be held Wednesday, March 9, 4-9 PM, at Martin Hughes Funeral Home, 530 Narrows Road South in Staten Island, NY. The funeral will be held Thursday, March 10, 10 AM, at St. Ann’s Church, 125 Cromwell Avenue in Staten Island, with interment to follow at Moravian Cemetery, 2205 Richmond Road in Staten Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: https://bit.ly/3IPwFT8.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

