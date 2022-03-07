x

March 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

Dozens of Firefighters Tackle Blaze in East London (Vid)

March 7, 2022
By Associated Press
Britain Fire
A police officer cordons off the area as emergency services attend to a fire which has broken out in a block of flats in east London, Monday, March 7, 2022. More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze Monday on the 17th floor of a mixed-use building in east London. London’s Metropolitan Police said the building is being evacuated and road closures were in place in the Whitechapel area. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze Monday on the 17th floor of a mixed-use building in east London.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the building was being evacuated and road closures were in place in the Whitechapel area. The cause of the fire, which was first reported at 1553 GMT (10:53 a.m. EST), wasn’t immediately known.

Lynn Ling, a student at the London School of Economics who lives on the 20th floor, described the incident as being “very scary.’’ Ling said a friend sent her a message on social media about the fire and that she ran outside without her coat in fright.

“I did not hear an alarm. I think there was a fire alarm on the ground floor but I could not hear it clearly on the 20th,’’ she said. “I went out of my door, but I found there was smoke in the corridor so I went downstairs.’’

The building is a combination of retail, commercial and residential units. It is located between the City, the financial heart of London, and the neighborhoods of Aldgate and Spitalfields.

Emergency Services attend to a fire which has broken out in a block of flats in east London, Monday, March 7, 2022. More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze Monday on the 17th floor of a mixed-use building in east London. London’s Metropolitan Police said the building is being evacuated and road closures were in place in the Whitechapel area. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

RELATED

Sciences
The Heat is On: Geothermal Drilling Shows Promise in Greece

THESSALONIKI - After setting terms in awarding exploration licences for its geothermal potential, drilling in Sintiki in Central Macedonia in Greece has shown some promising results as the country tries to speed moving toward renewables.

Society
Greece Reports 8,639 New COVID Cases on Μοnday, 52 Deaths
Society
Greek Man Arrested in Slaying Family of Four, Two Children

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Dozens of Firefighters Tackle Blaze in East London (Vid)

LONDON (AP) — More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze Monday on the 17th floor of a mixed-use building in east London.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings