Dozens of Arson Arrests Made in Greece, But the Blazes Burn On

Flames burn a forest during wildfires near the village of Sykorrahi, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Achilleas Chiras)

ATHENS – After being lenient for years, Greece is finally going after arsonists and people who accidentally start fires that have proved disastrous and deadly, dozens arrested on both charges as flames continue to consume forests and houses.

No names were given, nor whether they would be prosecuted, but officials said suspects are being rounded up in the wake of the August fires that included one at the Evros River border with Turkey that was the biggest ever seen in Europe.

In a report, The New York Times indicated the New Democracy government that’s off to a rocky start in his second term is responding with planned tougher measures that won’t be introduced until September but with arrests rising.

The moves came as firefighters were still fighting blazes near Athens and in a region where about 180,000 acres have burned, after Climate Change and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said many were set by “lowlife arsonists.”

“It’s a very difficult summer,” a government spokesman, Pavlos Marinakis, said at a news briefing, blaming “the explosive mix of climate change” along with arson for the outbreak.

He said that 160 people had been arrested across the country on arson charges, 42 of them accused of intentional arson and the remainder accused of setting fires through neglect. “The culprits will face justice,” he said.

That’s been said before but the elderly man who was burning brush on July 23, 2018, which got out of control and spread, killing 104 people and nearly wiping out the seaside village of Mati still hasn’t been named or brought to court.

The firefighters were focusing on two fires: one near Parnitha National Park, north of the capital, and the other in the northern region of Evros, where at least 19 people have died,refugees sneaking into the country through a forest.

CITIZEN’S ARREST

The fire on Mount Parnitha, about 29 miles northeast of Athens, and what was a densely wooded area, was being brought under control after days of ceaseless efforts, aided by the wind dying down.

State inspectors started evaluating the damage to land and homes south of the mountain, where the flames had been extinguished while a man accused of setting fires in Avlonas, just north of there, will face a prosecutor, police said.

Greek fire department officials arrested two men, one on the island of Evia and another in the central region of Larissa, for allegedly deliberately setting fire to dried grass and vegetation to spark wildfires.

Greece imposes wildfire prevention regulations, typically from the start of May to the end of October, to limit activities such as the burning of dried vegetation and the use of outdoor barbecues, noted the British newspaper The Guardian.

Greece’s Supreme Court prosecutor ordered an investigation into the causes of the fire in Evros, including the possibility that a criminal organization of arsonists was behind it, the paper said.

Some Evros residents and national far-right politicians have accused migrants of setting the fires, with at least three men detained after putting 13 refugees in the back of a locked trailer and accusing them of arson.

A lawyer representing the owner of the trailer, named as Apostolos Tota, said Tota had conducted a lawful citizen’s arrest and that there had been no abuse in the detention, nor a racist motive.

“He saw a group of illegal immigrants near the incendiary devices trying to light them,” the lawyer, Vasilios Demiris, said, adding that the alleged incident had occurred near his client’s family business outside the port of Alexandroupolis.