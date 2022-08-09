x

Downtown Greenwich to Open 200-Seat Greek Restaurant After Approval

August 9, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
Kyma Flatiron. (Photo via Facebook)
Kyma Flatiron. (Photo via Facebook)

GREENWICH – Approvals were granted earlier this week after months of review regarding a large Greek restaurant, bakery, and market designed for a site on Lewis Street off Greenwich Avenue.

During weekdays, the restaurant will be allowed to operate with 200 seats, following the authorization by the Planning & Zoning Commission. A “reassessment of seating” will take place three to six months after the restaurant opens, the commission decided, and changes could be made accordingly if an issue arises such as parking problems in the area.

“We just want to know how it goes,” P&Z Commission Chairwoman Margarita Alban said. “We want them to have flexibility when they open, but we want to be cautious.”

The commissioners will be aware of any complications that come up a short while after the restaurant opens from word of mouth, communications and direct observation, Alban added.

“We all spend enough time downtown that if it’s really, really bad news, everybody’s going to know,” she said, and action could be taken.

Commissioner Peter Lowe stated that market conditions and consumer demand will determine whether the setup was a success or not. “These numbers we’re throwing (on the number of allowable seats) around are a hypothetical,” he said. “It will either be successful or not. The parking and traffic considerations will play out over time, and we will know.”

Since the Greek restaurant’s approval, concern has risen in the area of how it could lead to further lack of parking.

There will be 25 spaces set aside in a private lot on Mason Street for employees during the evening.

The restaurant will be operated by the Kyma restaurant group, which has other locations in New York including Roslyn, Hudson, and Flatiron.

The Kyma restaurant developers predict that the opening could be a year away, and extensive construction work is required. The idea was first proposed in 2021.

The approval was unanimous by the commissioners.

 

