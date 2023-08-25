‘Dov’è il Rio dei Greci?’ – In Search of Hellas in Venice

Worldwide

San Giorgio dei Greci was finally built in Venice in 1577, more than 100 years after the surge of Greeks into the city after the Fall of Constantinople. It’s a fine example of Renaissance architecture, and visitors are greeted by the mosaic icon of Agios Giorgos. (Credit: Constantine Sirigos)

VENICE – Until she or he stumbles across the wonderful renaissance Church of San Giorgio dei Greci, or the impressive Hellenic Institute, the typical Greek visitor to Venice is not aware that once upon a time in the not-so-distant past there was a strong Greek presence in the city.

Upon leaving the magnificent St. Mark’s Square – truly, I don’t know why anyone would, but that is another story – and wandering aimlessly northeast (one cannot take a wrong turn in a city like Venice, where serendipity is your guide in the alleys, byways, and canals that offer endless architectural and experiential delights) the observant visitor will be struck by the signs that list the names of various kinds of streets: Salizzada dei Greci, Via dei Greci, Ramo Primo dei Greci, Ramo Secondo dei Greci, Calle dei Greci, and then the nice little bridge named Ponte dei Greci.

But it is when you realize that one of Venice’s many canals is named Rio dei Greci that it hits you like a thunderbolt: “There must have been a lot of Greeks here!”

Indeed, history buffs might recall that before the leaders of Venice betrayed Constantinople, the Queen of Cities during the fourth crusade in 1204 it was the Daughter of Byzantium after it miraculously rose out of a lagoon at the head of the Adriatic Sea. It was undisputedly part of the empire until 751, but ties remained close until 1204.

Today, tour guides might spotlight key interactions like the architect sent from Constantinople to build St. Mark’s – which had a Byzantine façade ala St. Sophia of Thessaloniki before the current gothic façade was erected. As late as the 1020s Basil II contracted with city to transport his soldiers to Sicily for its planned grand liberation from the Arabs – alas, the great emperor died before the dream could be realized.

Guides might also note that before and after the Fall of Constantinople in 1453, refugees from the Ottoman onslaught sought refuge and were welcomed there, their heterodox (in a Catholic state) Greek Orthodox faith notwithstanding.

Of a total population in the city of 100,000 in the 16th century, up to 5,000 were Greeks, a powerful cultural presence since typically the more educated and affluent citizens were able to escape the Turksi. They were an important portion of the Byzantine artists and scholars who helped fuel the Italian Renaissance.

Alas, today only about 140 families are registered – a sad mirror image of the state of the Community in Constantinople itself, where only about 2,000 mainly elderly Greeks remain.

Nevertheless, when you go to San Giorgio dei Greci, a warm welcome awaits from the people who work for the parish and the Community. And in the square is the ‘Ελληνικό Ινστιτούτο Βυζαντινών και Μεταβυζαντινών Σπουδών Βενετίας’ – The Hellenic Institute of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Studies in Venice, which was founded in 1951. Visit also its affiliated museum of icons – but be sure to look up – at the remarkable ‘leaning tower’ of the church – Pisa cannot boast having the only one in Italy.

The Greek refugees fought hard to get their own church building, but it took a long time – Venice often challenged the Pope, but within limits. In 1456 they were given a chapel in Saint Vlassis’s church and they founded the Greek Brotherhood in 1498 to strengthen the Community. In 1536 Venice finally granted a building permit in in Campo dei Greci for San Giorgio, which was finished in 1577 and gained its bell tower in 1603.

The connections between Greece in Italy are strong and have ancient roots, but the breadth and depth seem little appreciated in either country. Of course, the DNA analyses that more and more people are obtaining reinforce the famous ‘una facia una raza’ – ‘one race, one face’ that is obvious to all on both sides of the Adriatic.

Both countries should explore the development of what can be called ‘genealogical tourism’ – Italians visiting the places in Greece where branches of their families flourished, in Greece’s islands and coastal cities – and Greeks to visit places like Venice, where, for example, people from Siphnos may meet people with last names like their own: Sperantza, Venieri, Gozzadini, Vaos, Procos, Rafeletos, Moschoutis, Sirigos, and Proveleghios.