DOP, Phaetuse No. 437, Host European Chapter Leadership Conference in Paris

Left to right: Daughters of Penelope Europe Liaison Athanasia Vassiliadou, Brussels Chapter President Eleni Katopi, London Chapter President Eleni Alexandridou, Grand President Georgette Boulegeris, and Paris Chapter President Niki Kalogera. (Photo: Courtesy of Daughters of Penelope)
PARIS, France – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) and the Phaetuse Chapter No. 437 Sisters of Paris, France, hosted the European Chapter Leadership Conference at the St. Stephane Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Paris on November 12.
The conference began with a greeting and prayer by the Rev. Chancellor Father Amvrosios of Saint Stephane Cathedral. Welcome greetings were given by DOP Grand President Georgette Boulegeris, DOP Paris Phaetuse Chapter No. 437 Chapter President Niki Kalogera, Ambassador of Greece in France Dimitrios Zevelakis, DOP Europe Liaison Athanasia Vassiliadou, and President of the Hellenic Community in Paris Seta Theodoridou.
Presentations by DOP National Officers included ‘The Power of We’ by Grand President Boulegeris, ‘A Guide to Headquarters and The Daughters of Penelope’ by Executive Director Elena Saviolakis, ‘Membership Growth and Expansion’ by Grand Vice President Marianthi Treppiedi, ‘Administrative Organization’ by Grand Secretary Margaret Dritsas, and ‘Financial Resources’ by Grand Treasurer Antoinette Marousis Zachariades.
DOP Chapter Presentations were made by Phaetuse Chapter President No. 437 of Paris Niki Kalogera, Thetis Chapter President No. 439 of Brussels Eleni Katopi, Eleni Chapter of London No. 440 by Eleni Alexandridou, and Past Chapter President of Stuttgart No. 425 Dimitra Potsi.
“It was a pleasure and honor to be with the leadership in Europe to discuss our goals and projects and to engage in thought-provoking dialogue about how we can further empower and inspire women to become future leaders via our mission statement,” said Grand President Boulegeris.
About the Daughters of Penelope
Founded in San Francisco in 1929, the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) is the first women’s organization of its kind established in the United States. It is an affiliate organization of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA).
The mission of the DOP is to promote the ancient Greek ideals of Hellenism, Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence.
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.
