x

April 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Associations

DOP Ottawa’s 32nd Annual Palm Sunday Lunch to Support Scholarship Fund

April 29, 2023
By The National Herald
DOP Ottawa292PalmSunday
Left to right: Ottawa DOP President Jenny Papadopoulos, Ottawa artist and DOP member Katerina Mertikas with her painting titled ‘Coffee Break in Demitasse’ donated as a raffle prize at the luncheon, and Ottawa DOP Corresponding Secretary and Co-VP Cathy Makris. Photo: Jenny Papadopoulos

OTTAWA, ONTARIO – Following the Divine Liturgy on April 9, the Ottawa Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Euphrosyne Chapter #292 hosted its annual Palm Sunday Lunch (PSL) for the Hellenic Community of Ottawa (HCO) at the Hellenic Event Center. The chapter’s signature annual fundraiser for the HCO and guests benefitting the scholarship fund was celebrated with the auspicious return to a formal, sit-down luncheon after a three-year online order and curbside pick-up only format due to the pandemic.

The successful sold-out PSL hosted 275 guests including His Eminence Archbishop Sotirios (Athanassoulas), Rev. Fr. Alex Michalopulos, Fr. Avacum Bucalae, Ambassador of Greece to Canada Konstantina Athanassiadou, High Commissioner of the Republic Cyprus to Canada Georgios Ioannides, HCO President Tony Vanikiotis, DOP Grand Governor Zone V Sister Nicki Douklias, and AHEPA Ottawa President Bill Sioulas.

Left to right: Ottawa AHEPA President Bill Sioulas, Ottawa DOP President Jenny Papadopoulos, Treasurer and Co-VP Irene Aimoniotis, Alexia Pantieras, Ariana Kokkinakis, Sam Stergaros accepting scholarship for daughter Marysa Naufal, Treasurer of Canadian Order of AHEPA and District 23 Nick Pantieras, and Tassos Siatras. Photo: Hellenic Community of Ottawa

Three $1,000 scholarships were awarded to current university students Alexia Pantieras, Ariana Kokkinakis, and Marysa Naufal. Canadian Order of AHEPA Challenge Coins were also awarded with the scholarships.

Guests enjoyed the PSL menu which featured filet of sole and pasta meals prepared by John Karadakis and John Vranas, Gisele Reklitis’ famous halva dessert and bar service at tables covered with spring-colored tablecloths. Also featured were 26 fantastic raffle prizes, including paintings by Katerina Mertikas and by Chrysoula Mouroukas, Easter baked goods and lambades for sale by the Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society of Ottawa and the popular Celebrating Pascha pamphlet.

Special this year was Soti Grafanaki and her Rogers TV team recording the event for the Hellenic Kaleidoscope program to showcase PSL and DOP. The program is uploaded and will also air again live this Saturday, April 29, 9:30 AM (Rogers channel 22) or live online at rogerstv.com.

The Ottawa Daughters of Penelope at the 32nd Annual Palm Sunday Lunch. Photo: Hellenic Community of Ottawa

The link for the April show is https://bit.ly/3LoNqHw.

Organizers of the PSL were co-chairs Cathy Makris and Irene Aimoniotis and the PSL

committee members Jenny Papadopoulos, Cathy Pantieras, Sophia Mitsopoulos, Maggy Mitilineos, Georgina Vranas, Victoria Asikis, Martha Charinos and Olga Loly.

The chapter was happy to celebrate this special day with the HCO families and said, via e-mail “Χριστός Ανέστη! We greatly appreciate all the guests, sponsors, donors, co-chairs, MCs, committee members and volunteers for their generous support for our signature annual event for the HCO and scholarship program for our youth. Looking forward to seeing everyone again next year.”

The Ottawa Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter #292 hosted its annual Palm Sunday Lunch on April 9, left to right: Treasurer and Co-VP Irene Aimoniotis, Corresponding Secretary and Co-VP Cathy Makris, President Jenny Papadopoulos, and Recording Secretary Sophia Mitsopoulos. Photo: Hellenic Community of Ottawa

RELATED

General News
The 21st Annual Detroit Greek Independence Parade Takes Place May 7

DETROIT – The 21st Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade in the historic Greektown district in downtown Detroit takes place on Sunday, May 7, 3 PM.

Associations
THI Makes Gift to Athens, Thessaloniki Jewish Communities in Honor of Dr. Bourla
Politics
Sen. Gounardes Statement on Expansion of Empire State CTC in NYS Budget 

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.