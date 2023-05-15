x

May 15, 2023

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

DOP Ottawa Euphrosyne Chapter #292 Celebrates 40th Sorting Shift at the Food Bank

May 15, 2023
By The National Herald
2023DOPOttawaFoodBankMay5
Front row (left to right): Vivian Belanger, the Pantieras clan of Eleni, Cathy and Falia, DOP President Jenny Papadopoulos, Felecha ‘MacGyver’ Eftaxias, Roula Athanasioulas, and Gina Pink. Back row: Ernie Roumeliotis, Damen and Aris Tsotroudis, Penny Reklitis, Taso Georgiou, Shirley Dashney, and Bessie and Sotiris Giovanopoulos. (Photo: Bessie Giovanopoulos)

OTTAWA – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Euphrosyne Chapter #292 of Ottawa, Canada, reached yet another milestone. On May 5, they completed their 40th sorting shift at the Ottawa Food Bank. The Daughters, along with the Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena, many family members and friends continue to do amazing work at the Food Bank. The chapter is so grateful to every single volunteer.

“Our first shift was back on April 15, 2015, and we have come a long way since then,” the chapter said in a statement via email. “To date we have offered 945 volunteer hours and have raised just over $15,500 for our Food Bank and its various programs including the Baby Basics Program.”

“The sorting section of the warehouse is completely run by volunteers,” the statement continued. “The goal at every shift is to check, group and package the food, household and personal items which are received from the community, as well as corporate and food industry partners, into roughly 30 different categories. These items are then shipped to the 112 agencies in Ottawa which help feed and assist over 44,000 individuals each month. At our last shift, on Friday, May 5, we sorted just over 12,500 pounds of items- all this by a dedicated team of great volunteers!”

There is an increased demand at food banks, so please consider supporting your local food banks and their agencies. Please see the link below for the CTV News Ottawa clip on the new Ottawa Food Bank premises which includes the chapter’s 40th shift: https://bit.ly/3MqxiH8.

