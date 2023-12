Associations

The Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter #289 Board members and new initiates, left to right: Nina McGuirk, Danielle Smith, Melissa Bakatselos, Arlene Touris, Erin Ryan, Irene Dupont- Haralambis, Michele Moskos, Mary Ann Bowdouris, Lindsey Walters, Dimitra Huneau, Irene Tsingelis, Stella Stringer, Mindy Speck-Wierzbicki, and Faith Becker. Photo: Courtesy of DOP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 held an Initiation and General Meeting on December 6 and were fortunate to have Past Grand President and current Citrus District #2 Governor Connie Pilallis, District #2 Secretary Stella Stringer, and National Maids of Athena Advisor Effie Kirkiles in attendance. The members welcomed Mary Ann Bowdouris and her daughter Lindsey Walters, Michele Moskos, Irene Dupont-Haralambis, and Dimitra Huneau to the chapter. They also recapped the very successful Fashion Show that was held in November and looked forward to presenting the Heart Gallery Broward with a generous donation to support the wonderful work that they do in the community.

The Chapter is already making plans for a spring fundraiser and their 2024 Fashion Show and looking forward to these exciting events.