DOP Narcissus Ch. 289 Hosts Fashion Show to Support Heart Gallery of Broward

Left to right: Melissa Bakatselos, Nicole Angelakos, Arlene Touris, Irene Tsingelis, and Erin Ryan at the the Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 Fashion Show. Photo: Courtesy of DOP
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Narcissus Chapter 289 held its Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon on November 4 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Deerfield Beach. The Power of We in the Community, the theme from DOP Grand President Marianthi Treppiedi who was in attendance, was heard loud and clear. There were almost 140 people in attendance to support Heart Gallery of Broward. The theme was ‘the Fabulous 50s,’ and poodle skirts, saddle shoes, and Pink Ladies-style dress and décor were highlights of the day.
The event included numerous raffles to benefit Heart Gallery of Broward. Several members from the DOP Chapter modeled the fashions of Patchington of Lauderdale by the Sea. The soda shop-style centerpieces were designed by chapter member Melissa Bakatselos, who also worked on the raffle baskets with event chair Arlene Touris, chapter member Nicole Angelakos, and chapter president Erin Ryan.
Special guests from the DOP Grand Lodge included Grand President Marianthi Treppiedi, Zone II Grand Governor Patty Didik, and Maids of Athena Advisor Eftyhia Kirkiles. The District 2 Lodge was well represented with Past District Governors Alice Asparas, Penny Karantonis, and Maria Kyriaku, District Lieutenant Governor Iliyana Simeonova-Boyce, District Secretary Stella Stringer, District Marshall Maria Balasas-Zahn, and Past District Marshall Mona Kapakos.
The Chapter welcomed AHEPA Supreme Treasurer Demetrios Kirkiles and Past District 2 Warden Chris Kapakos who made sure ‘Elvis’ was in the house. They also welcomed DOP Sisters from the Eros, Leda, and Cassandra Chapters. Executive Director Dr. Mary Kinirons and Board President Eleni Varvoutis from Heart Gallery of Broward were also in attendance.
The mission of Heart Gallery of Broward is to provide innovative programs that help to promote the adoption and enrichment of Broward’s foster youth. The Heart Gallery of Broward County began as a traveling photography exhibit of foster youth who are waiting to be permanently adopted. The photographs are displayed in many public places just like an art exhibit- and in execution- every photograph was a vibrant composition taken by a professional photographer. Coupled with a bio card that described each child or young adult’s personality and interests, the inner spirits of these unique youth were brought to life. Learn more about this amazing organization online: https://www.heartgalleryofbroward.org.
“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much,” as Helen Keller said.
