Becky Angelos Demeris was the first Grand President of the Maids of Athena and a Past Grand President of the Daughters of Penelope. Photo: X/Twitter/ AHEPA

HOUSTON, TX – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) was saddened to learn of the passing of Sister Becky Angelos Demeris of Houston, Texas.

A Past Grand President of the DOP in 1988-1989 and the first Grand President of the Maids of Athena in 1954, she was also a member of the DOP Achaia Chapter No. 054 in Houston.

The funeral services will take place on Monday, January 29 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Boulevard in Houston. The visitation will be from 10-11 AM and the funeral service at 11 AM.

Demeris’ service, dedication, and contributions to the AHEPA family are invaluable. She will be missed by all. May her memory be eternal.