DOP Meandros Chapter 168 Hosts Sold-Out Painting Workshop

The participants hard at work on their paintings. Photo: Fotini Caragiannis
MONTREAL – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Meandros Chapter 168 hosted a sold-out painting workshop by Canadian artist Katerina Mertikas on March 10. Despite the snowy weather, the 21 participants arrived with excitement and took their seats in front of a blank canvas, ready to recreate one of Mrs. Mertikas’ paintings. They were guided step-by-step, with a visual example as well as tips and advice. As they learned about colors and placement, they slowly created their masterpiece. At the end of the lesson everyone enjoyed each other’s paintings, remarking on how the same scene can be very different.
In attendance were AHEPA District 23 Governor James Hutchison and DOP Past Canadian President Zambetoula (Betty) Drakontaidis. Katerina Mertikas of Ottawa paints in the Naïve Expressionist style. Her art is displayed in galleries across Canada. In September 2023 in Washington DC, she received the Spirit of Penelope Award from the Daughters of Penelope.
MEMPHIS, TN - The closing of Grecian Gourmet Taverna in Memphis left customers hankering for a fix of Greek food, but that’s been filled by the Grecian Gourmet Kitchen that offers popular dishes in frozen or packaged form online or in grocery stores.
ATHENS - As Greece’s Parliament debated a committee report into the February, 2023 train crash in Tempe that killed 57 - which rival parties said the New Democracy government has covered up - parents of two victims said two former transport ministers should have their immunity lifted and be prosecuted.
