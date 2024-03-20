x

March 20, 2024

DOP Meandros Chapter 168 Hosts Sold-Out Painting Workshop

March 20, 2024
By TNH Staff
DOP Montreal Canada Paint_Participants
The participants hard at work on their paintings. Photo: Fotini Caragiannis

MONTREAL – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Meandros Chapter 168 hosted a sold-out painting workshop by Canadian artist Katerina Mertikas on March 10. Despite the snowy weather, the 21 participants arrived with excitement and took their seats in front of a blank canvas, ready to recreate one of Mrs. Mertikas’ paintings. They were guided step-by-step, with a visual example as well as tips and advice. As they learned about colors and placement, they slowly created their masterpiece. At the end of the lesson everyone enjoyed each other’s paintings, remarking on how the same scene can be very different.

Daughters of Penelope Meandros Chapter 168 President Sevasti Tachtsidis with Katerina Mertikas. Photo: Fotini Caragiannis

In attendance were AHEPA District 23 Governor James Hutchison and DOP Past Canadian President Zambetoula (Betty) Drakontaidis. Katerina Mertikas of Ottawa paints in the Naïve Expressionist style. Her art is displayed in galleries across Canada. In September 2023 in Washington DC, she received the Spirit of Penelope Award from the Daughters of Penelope.

