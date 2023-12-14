DOP Foundation Inc. Hosts Second Meet the Author Event

Events

MONTREAL – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Foundation Inc. held its second ‘Meet the Author’ Zoom event on December 6, featuring Tassie Kalas, author of YaYa’s Big Black Purse: Drama of a Greek Mama. Twenty participants from Canada, the United States, and Greece were in attendance.

Jeannie Kouros, chairman of the DOP Foundation Inc.’s book club, introduced and interviewed Kalas, who delighted the audience with her humor and passion. The author then read two short stories from her book which is inspired by her real-life experiences.

The DOP Foundation Inc.’s book club encourages reading by publishing a monthly flyer with three book suggestions. It is planning a third ‘Meet the Author’ in the new year.

The DOP Foundation Inc., founded in 1983 to promote the social, ethical, philanthropic, cultural, educational, and intellectual interests of its members, celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. The Foundation preserves and promotes the ideals and traditions of Hellenism and awards annual scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students. More information is available at https://dopfoundationinc.com.