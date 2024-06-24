x

June 24, 2024

DOP Foundation Inc. Hosts 4th Meet the Author

June 24, 2024
By TNH Staff
DOP Meet the Author event
The participants in the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Foundation Inc.’s fourth Meet the Author Zoom event on June 18. Photo: Fotini Caragiannis

MONTREAL – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Foundation Inc. held its fourth Meet the Author Zoom event on June 18, introducing Anastasia Rubis and her debut novel ‘Oriana.’ Participants from across the United States, Canada, and Greece were in attendance.

Jeannie Kouros, chair of the DOP Foundation Inc.’s book club, interviewed Rubis, who spoke passionately of her heroine, Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci. The participants, most having never heard of Fallaci and eager to learn more, asked questions as well. Rubis then touched on some of the difficulties first-time authors encounter while trying to publish their book.

The DOP Foundation Inc.’s book club promotes the love of reading with its monthly flyer of three book suggestions and ‘bring-one, take-one’ book exchanges at DOP conventions. ‘Meet the Author’ Zoom events will resume after the summer break.

The flyer for the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Foundation Inc.’s fourth Meet the Author Zoom event on June 18. (Photo: Fotini Caragiannis)

The DOP Foundation Inc. was founded in 1983 to promote the social, ethical, philanthropic, cultural, educational, and intellectual interests of its members. The Foundation preserves and promotes the ideals and traditions of Hellenism and administers the Daughters of Penelope Scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students.

More information is available at https://dopfoundationinc.com.

