DOP Demetra Ch. 33 Celebrates Founder’s Day & International Penelope of the Year

BROOKLYN, NY – A wonderful Anniversary Founder’s Day event was held on October 29 celebrating the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Demetra Chapter’s 30th year of reinstatement and to honor Efthymia Galiatsatos as the 2023 International Penelope of the Year. This was originally announced at the AHEPA Supreme Convention in Las Vegas in July. This is the second highest honor bestowed on a Sister of the DOP next to the title of Grand President. It was the current DOP Grand President Marianthi Treppiedi who presented Galiatsatos with the distinction and the coveted pin. Among the honored guests were DOP District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, who shared opening remarks and presented recognition awards to the founding officers of the chapter from 30 years ago. In addition, AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, Maids of Athena District 6 Governor Christina Fileas, and Maids of Athena Grand Governor Markella Roros also commented on future events and suggestions for success.

The luncheon was hosted by DOP Demetra Chapter 33 at Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn, NY. Chapter President Efthymia Galiatsatos and her Sisters organized yet another fabulous feast including all the traditional Greek pastries, ‘glendi’ and an abundant auction to entertain all who attended. AHEPA Past Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas served as MC and delighted everyone with his extensive experience and charm. The many DOP Sisters in attendance with their Ahepan family members proudly honored the accomplishments and vision of their founder Alexandra Apostolides, who in 1929 put forth her dream of empowering and helping women form a sisterhood for success. The Penelope of the Year recipient, Efthymia Galiatsatos, truly embodies Alexandra’s vision and is a wonderful representative and deserving of this honor. All the DOP look forward to celebrating in six years their centennial along with their Ahepan brothers who celebrate AHEPA’s 101st anniversary this year. The proceeds from the event will go to sponsoring local and national DOP projects.