Don't Just Sit There, Do Anything: Even Sleeping Is Healthier Than Sitting.

According to the American Heart Association, sedentary jobs, such as computer work, have risen 83 percent since 1950. Jobs requiring physical activity currently make up less than 20 percent of the United States workforce, down from 50% in 1960.

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal collected data from six previous studies involving 15,000 participants from five countries. The results revealed that participants who performed moderate exercise had fewer instances of heart disease than those who had completely sedentary lifestyles. Five minutes of exertion was enough to make a noticeable difference.

“The big takeaway from our research is that while small changes to how you move can have a positive effect on heart health, intensity of movement matters,” said study first author Dr. Jo Blodgett, a research fellow with University College London’s Institute of Sport, Exercise & Health.

“The most beneficial change we observed was replacing sitting with moderate to vigorous activity — which could be a run, a brisk walk, or stair climbing — basically any activity that raises your heart rate and makes you breathe faster, even for a minute or two,” Blodgett added.

The Hidden and Not-So-Hidden Risks of a Sedentary Lifestyle

Some occupations are more sedentary by design, with employees spending long hours seated in front of a computer screen or processing paperwork at a desk. Not all jobs require physical activity. However, a sedentary occupation or lifestyle can create a number of health risks if at least moderate exercise is not part of the daily routine.

Obesity is a common risk of a sedentary lifestyle, along with Type 2 diabetes. An unhealthy diet high in sugar, processed foods, and sodium, combined with a lack of exercise, often leads to the development of metabolic conditions. Sedentary workers don’t burn enough calories through activity to maintain a healthy weight.

The lack of activity also affects the heart and circulatory system. High cholesterol is a known side effect of an unhealthy diet, and this contributes to other heart-related issues, such as high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, and even stroke.

Other risks associated with sedentary lifestyles aren’t detected in medical exams. Osteoporosis and a higher risk of falling are both possible after years of sitting behind a desk. Depression and anxiety also increase when sedentary workers feel underappreciated, overworked, or underpaid.

Why Sitting Is Now in the Hot Seat

Sitting in a standard office chair for hours at a time brings its own risk factors, even if the occupant doesn’t necessarily have a sedentary lifestyle when they’re not at work. The very act of sitting can have detrimental effects on the human body over time.

Sitting for hours at a time compromises large muscle groups in the legs, hips, and thighs. As these muscles weaken, they make everyday activities such as walking or standing more challenging. Without stability, workers are more likely to suffer injuries from falls or strain themselves during exercise.

Poor posture while sitting also affects muscles in the back, neck, and shoulders. When these muscles lose their ability to support the body’s frame, the result is often chronic pain and premature degeneration. This is why medical professionals strongly recommend the use of ergonomically designed office chairs and other body-friendly supports.

Extended sitting can lead to a very dangerous circulatory condition called deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and the formation of varicose veins.

What Can Sedentary Workers Do at Their Desks?

Fortunately, moderate exercise can prevent many health risks associated with sedentary office work or at least reduce them significantly. A brisk walk around the office for just five minutes can stave off many of the effects of sitting. Standing and performing simple stretches will improve circulation and reduce tension.

Converting to a standing desk is also a viable option for many office workers. Switching to a more ergonomic chair or adjusting the height of the monitor can also make a noticeable difference. Some workers even invest in a walking pad for their standing desks, allowing them to get their exercise while they also get their work done.

Light to moderate exercises are possible to perform within the confines of an office cubicle or desk space. These generally involve stretches, aerobic movements, and calisthenics. Even taking a power nap is better than taking no action at all.

What Medical Professionals Say About a Sedentary Lifestyle

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created a fact sheet detailing the benefits of physical activity for workers with sedentary jobs. It parallels the recommendations from other medical professionals who deal with sedentary patients daily. The most important takeaway is to increase the amount of regular exercise, even if it doesn’t involve a gym, classes, or equipment.

“We already know that exercise can have real benefits for your cardiovascular health, and this encouraging research shows that small adjustments to your daily routine could lower your chances of having a heart attack or stroke,” said James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. “This study shows that replacing even a few minutes of sitting with a few minutes of moderate activity can improve your BMI, cholesterol, waist size and have many more physical benefits.”

