February 9, 2022

Don’t Bogart That Joint: Greeks Really Love Their Marijuana

February 9, 2022
By The National Herald
California Marijuana-Legal and Illegal
This photo provided by a marijuana cultivator under the condition of anonymity, shows the tops of cannabis plants in Northe Califoia on Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo)

ATHENS – The use of marijuana in Greece is fifth or sixth in Europe, said Nikos Thomaidis, a Professor of Analytical Chemistry at the University of Athens, the highest concentration in the capital and surrounding area.

He told state broadcaster ERT that is based on an analysis of wastewater at the European Monitoring Center for Drugs which has been ongoing since 2011 and tracks how much cannabis is being smoked.

Curiously, usage dropped during the first phase of a COVID-19 lockdown from March-September 2020 as it did around the European Union, because users couldn’t reach drug dealers.

“In Athens we saw an increase in use from October 2020 to March 2021. In March 2021 we had quite high use, which corresponds to about 10 percent of Attica’s population,” he said.

“Cannabis use increases in winter and decreases in summer,” according to the data, the professor said and that it’s used more in southern Europe as well as Paris and London and in The Netherlands, where it’s legal.

Society
Greek TV Host Handed 5-Year Suspended Sentence for “Revenge Porn” Posts

THESSALONIKI - A Thessaloniki Misdemeanours Court on Wednesday handed down a five-year prison sentence, suspended for three years, and a 10,000-euro fine to former television presenter Stathis Panagiotopoulos, who was found guilty of posting sexually explicit images of a former girlfriend on the internet without her permission or knowledge.

Society
Latest Suspect Arrested for Thessaloniki Murder to Testify Before Magistrate on Friday
Economy
Staikouras: “We Must Be Very Careful with Our Fiscal Policy”

Politics

ATHENS – Former Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks and current advisor to the publishers of The National Herald, Antonis H Diamataris, was targeted by Turkish newspapers and websites for his recent Editorial (see below), in which he called on US President Joe Biden not to fall into the Turks’ trap and proceed with the sale of F-16s, which Ankara is pursuing.

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE - His All-Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a letter of protest to His Excellency Mr Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Turkish Republic, regarding the sacrilege of the Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of Panaghia Soumela of Trabzon – a most hallowed sanctuary of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and of the Romeosyne of Pontos, but also a monument of global religious and cultural heritage – areas of which were made available, according to audiovisual materials circulating on the internet, for purposes that are not in line with its religious character and history.

Culture

ATHENS - American award-winning film director, screenwriter and producer Constantine Alexander Payne was sworn in as a Greek citizen at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston on Tuesday, the consulate said on Twitter.

Politics

General News

