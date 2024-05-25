Domisi Development CEO Stavros Kapetanakis on New Vacation Opportunities in Crete

Travel

RETHYMNO – Domisi Development CEO Stavros Kapetanakis spoke with The National Herald about the Crete-based company that designs and builds detached houses and tourist complexes and about Crete Holiday Home. Kapetanakis has a background in civil engineering and architecture and highlighted the new vacation opportunities and experiences his company offers visitors to Crete.

TNH: Can you tell us about the origins of Domisi Development and Crete Holiday Home? How did these businesses come to be and what was your vision?

Stavros Kapetanakis: Domisi Development started as a family company. During our first trips abroad, we realized that we wanted to combine our technical knowledge with a pure love for authentic Cretan hospitality and high-standard accommodation services. We began as an inspirational young team in the construction sector with a simple ‘what if’ thought: What if we could combine our construction and hospitality expertise to help people from around the world experience unique holidays and have the opportunity to acquire a permanent holiday base in our country? This was the key to our success. We started providing construction and vacation services with respect to the simple principle that we must have enough customers to deliver on time and provide services well enough to become a viable business.

TNH: What makes Crete unique as a destination compared to other popular tourist spots in Greece or the Mediterranean?

SK: Crete offers unique authenticity to its visitors. It is a combination of experiences that cover all seasons of the year, featuring long sandy beaches, picturesque mountains, and a tasteful local gastronomy. You can visit small villages nestled in the mountains as well as beautiful cities located by the sea. As Crete’s governor highlighted, “Crete is like a continent on an island.”

TNH: Could you highlight some of the key attractions or experiences around your properties that you believe should not be missed by visitors?

SK: We strongly believe that we can help our customers create a unique, holistic set of experiences. Discovering new vacation opportunities and an entirely new way to buy or build a home, we offer an approach that is both radical and simple, providing all the add-ons and extras a homebuyer could want at the best possible value. Ultimately, our main goal is customer satisfaction and the enhancement of the urban environment – according to building regulations and with respect to Greek, and especially Cretan, heritage. With an emphasis on the complete satisfaction of our visitors, we have created spaces that become part of their pleasant memories, while also offering exclusive experience packages.

TNH: In what ways have you seen the real estate and tourism markets change in Crete over the years? How have your businesses adapted to these changes?

SK: We expanded by evolving with modern marketing strategies and hard work, aiming for a much broader sales base. Each year, we made strategic partnerships that helped us adapt to the modern needs of the market, allowing us to provide specialized services. Organizationally, the company has grown large enough to require functional managers for innovative ideas and provided services. Today, our portfolio includes a selection of ideal holiday experiences, investment opportunities, and luxurious villas in the most popular and beautiful destinations in Greece, along with a variety of other services. We don’t just offer a selection of luxurious homes, mansions, and penthouses, with our experienced team, we provide the opportunity to build your own house exactly the way you have imagined it. We cooperate with hotel owners, managers, investors, and developers. We are strongly committed to the continuous evolution of our company, seeking new business opportunities and strategic partnerships, and building and sustaining our business relationships with our existing clients.

TNH: What types of properties and experiences can clients expect when they book with Crete Holiday Home? Are there options that cater to different types of travelers, such as families, couples, or adventure seekers?

SK: We are a group of active people with a deep love for our work, which is reflected in every aspect of our corporate activity. We support our customers, understanding the difficulties they may face, by providing fast, reliable, and efficient solutions. We offer a complete range of services that ensure a safe and enjoyable vacation for different types of travelers, including families, couples, and adventure seekers. We strive to improve with every project. Over the years, the key to our success has been our happy and loyal customers. Crete Holiday Home owns apartments and villas available for rent, located close to traditional villages and set in peaceful surroundings. All properties have sea views and are perfect for a holistic, relaxing holiday experience under the glorious Greek sun.

TNH: For someone considering purchasing property on Crete, what advice would you give them about the process and the benefits of investing in Crete?

SK: We know what people need because, since 1999, our company has created more than 400 detached houses in Crete. The procedures and problems we have faced over the years have helped our company adjust and evolve, ensuring quick and safe investment processes for anyone considering purchasing property in our country. From our point of view, the first step for a potential investor is to find reliable partners who know the local real estate market and the obligations arising from the legislation for the purchase of a house in Greece.

TNH: How does Crete Holiday Home enhance the convenience and enjoyment of its guests’ stays through your booking experiences and concierge services?

SK: When it comes to pleasing guests, personalization is key. We provide a focused approach to customer interaction, ensuring our guests’ expectations are fulfilled. For example, for customers who want to immerse themselves in authentic Greek cuisine, we can provide a private chef at their villa. Additionally, we offer jeep safari tours, spa treatments, and special tours.

TNH: Finally, for our readers who are planning their visit to Crete, could you offer any insider tips or lesser-known gems on the island?

SK: Southern Crete boasts stunning landscapes with pristine, unspoiled bays. While the rugged terrain and limited infrastructure posed challenges for exploration in the past, recent improvements in roads and infrastructure have made it more accessible. I highly recommend visitors to organize daily excursions, especially exploring the area between the southern part of Rethymno and the famous village of Sfakia, for an unforgettable experience.

More information is available online: https://domisi.group.