Dominican Cuisine 101: Essential Dominican Dishes Every Foodie Should Know

Visitors to the Dominican Republic often experience first-hand the truest definition of fusion cuisine. The root vegetables and tropical fruits of the native Taino people merge with the beef, pork, oregano, and saffron brought on Spanish ships during the days of the Conquistadors. Combined with the cooking techniques and ingredients (such as bananas and yams) of African slaves, the results are local Dominican dishes such as mofongo and mangú.

“I tried several Dominican dishes at a local International Food Fair, and I can definitely see the appeal,” shares Michael Pollick from Media Decision. “It had all of the elements and appearance of familiar Hispanic foods, but there was definitely an African influence when it came to seasonings. I wasn’t expecting so much flavor in what looked like basic street foods.”

10 Essential Dominican Dishes for First-Time Diners

Sancocho

Sancocho is a beef stew considered one of the most iconic Dominican dishes; a classic mixture of root vegetables and meat with a thick, rich consistency. Regional variations are common based on the local availability of meats and vegetables. The version of sancocho found in the Dominican Republic is considered unique to the country and is rarely duplicated in other Spanish Caribbean regions. One of the most distinctive differences is the use of several different types of meat instead of a singular beet, chicken, or pork cut.

Mangú

Mangú is a Dominican breakfast dish that features mashed plantains, eggs, cheese, and fried salami. When served in this combination, it’s commonly called Los Tres Golpes (The Three Strikes) by local diners.

Although mashed plantains are typically served as a breakfast dish, some Dominican restaurants offer small portions of mangú as a side on dinner plates or as one or two-bite appetizers.

Habichuelas Guisadas

Habichuelas guisadas is a comfort dish made with pinto, cranberry, or red kidney beans. The selected bean is cooked with onion, pepper, oregano, and tomato sauce, with other local ingredients added for variety. The dish is typically served with cooked rice as an affordable meal for most Dominican households. Habichuelas guisadas is also a popular vegetarian alternative to meat-and-rice dishes or meat-based stews.

Pollo Guisado

Pollo guisado is a basic chicken dish that incorporates almost every part of the chicken, including the giblets and feet. The meat and organs are typically prepared with onion, garlic, oregano, and other Latin American spices. The dish has become a popular comfort food in several Spanish Caribbean cultures because of its affordability and the availability of ingredients. This dish gained popularity and became a staple of Dominican cuisine.

Pollo guisaso is an important component of the Dominican lunch meal, La Bandera Dominicana, so it is considered a staple on most Dominican restaurant menus.

Bizcocho Dominicano

Bizcocho Dominicano is a Dominican cake noted for its light and buttery texture. The chiffon-like cake is often finished with a traditional pineapple filling that is challenging to prepare. The dessert is often served during holidays or family celebrations, similar to a traditional American birthday or wedding cake.

Recipes for “Dominican cake” typically include the juice and essence of citrus fruits such as limes and oranges in the whipped batter, along with the pineapple-based filling. The cake is commonly topped with a light Italian-style meringue.

La Bandera

La Bandera Dominicana, or the Dominican Flag, is a traditional standard lunch featuring rice, beans, and meat, but there are many regional variations throughout the country. In many Dominican eateries, this lunch is served with a side salad and dessert, often candied pineapple or other fruits. The beans are typically pinto, red kidney, or cranberry, but black or white beans are also an option. The choice of meat is mostly chicken or beef, but fish and pork options exist as well.

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito is a fried fish dish, typically sea bass, snapper, or grouper, seasoned with oregano and garlic and then fried in oil, with the fish served whole. The appeal of pescado frito lies in its simplicity, with minimal ingredients and cooking equipment required. It is commonly found as a street food in coastal towns where fresh fish is readily available. All that is required for preparation is a frying pan, fish-safe cooking oil (peanut, canola, corn), and a few dry seasonings. Sauces are typically not served with authentic pescado frito, but some vendors do include lime wedges, along with rice, beans, or salad.

Bacalao

Bacalao is one of the oldest dishes in the Dominican Republic, consisting of boiled chunks of salted codfish pan-fried and seasoned with parsley, peppers, and tomatoes. It is typically accompanied by starch dishes such as potatoes or rice.

Bacalao can be traced back to the Conquista, a time when Catholicism dominated the country and fish traditionally replaced meat dishes during the Lenten season. The preserved codfish became increasingly popular outside of the Catholic tradition and can still be found in many traditional Dominican households, marketplaces, and restaurants.

Mondongo

Mondongo, or Sopa de Mondongo, is a soup made from diced beef tripe from beef washed in lime or lemon. Most recipes use a range of vegetables, including bell peppers, onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, or root vegetables. While many other Spanish Caribbean countries offer a version of mondongo, the Dominican version features a distinctive Dominican oregano. The traditional soup stock is thin, with a fresh tomato base. Other variations are closer to a thick stew, with additional ingredients such as tomato paste, plantains, and squash. Cassava can also be used as a substitute for potatoes.

Chivo

Chivo is a notable stew from the northwestern Dominican Republic that features cooked goat with orange, onion, oregano, and peppers. Goat is considered a delicacy throughout the Dominican Republic. A legend suggests the goats feed on a wild form of oregano that enhances their flavor, but domestic Dominican oregano is already an established ingredient in most Chivo recipes.

Chivo guisado, a tomato-based stew featuring braised goat, is a common comfort dish in Dominican households and restaurants. The goat meat is often marinated in an oregano-forward brine to recreate the distinct flavor profile of goats raised in the northwest region of the Dominican Republic.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Hailey Rose McLaughlin | Wealth of Geeks