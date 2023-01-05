x

January 5, 2023

Domestic Production, Generic Drugs Greece’s Plan for Shortages

January 5, 2023
By The National Herald
Pharmacy drugs
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis) (ÊÏÍÔÁÑÉÍÇÓ ÃÉÙÑÃÏÓ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A shortage of drugs in pharmacies across Greece, blamed largely on their being sold to other countries for profit, is being dealt with by ramping up production by Greek companies and with generic supplies.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said the problem was because of supply chain issues and reduced exports from Asia along with more use of available drugs to deal with seasonal viruses during the waning COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that while there’s enough supplies for now, and that there aren’t shortages of critical drugs at public hospitals, that the production of generic drugs in Greek factories would be increased, said Reuters.

He also said there would be stepped-up controls at pharmacy stores and big drug warehouses would take place to check if they have the reserves required under Greek law during a temporary ban on their sale to other countries.

“There is a shortage in certain branded drugs containing paracetamol, antibiotics and respiratory devices … particularly for children,” Plevris told reporters, adding that generics are filling the gap for now.

