Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie Among Rock Hall Νominees

Food
Dimitra Papamichou, Nutritionist, Says Sweets Are a Gift for the Body
MELBOURNE – Dimitra Papamichou is an expatriate who has been living in Australia for the last few years and is engaged in research on the Mediterranean diet.
Associations
Philadelphia Greek Independence Parade Set for March 20
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley announced its 2022 parade on the famed Ben Franklin Parkway will take place on March 20.
Politics
Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas Receives Response on Turkey & F-16s
WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas, who represents New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, received a response from the US Department of State to his letter opposing the U.