x

October 31, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Health

Does Adversity Make You Stronger? Scientists Say Not Always

October 31, 2022
By Associated Press
Resilience Stories Explainer
Steeve Biondolillo sits for a portrait on campus at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

There’s an old saying that adversity makes you stronger. Real life shows that’s not always true, but the adage highlights an evolving debate among scientists about resilience.

After traumatic events and crises such as child abuse, gun violence or a pandemic, what explains why some people bounce back, while others struggle to cope? Is it nature — genes and other inherent traits? Or nurture — life experiences and social interactions?

Decades of research suggest both play a role, but that neither seals a person’s fate.

Although scientists use different definitions, resilience generally refers to the ability to handle severe stress.

“It involves behaviors, thoughts and actions that can be learned and developed in anyone,” according to the American Psychological Association. That effort is harder for some people, because of genetics, biology and life circumstances, evidence suggests.

Steeve Biondolillo stands for a portrait on campus at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Landmark U.S. research in the mid 1990s linked adverse childhood experiences with poor mental and physical health in adulthood. It found that every additional adversity added to higher risks later on.

Scientists have conducted numerous studies trying to answer why some kids are more vulnerable to those experiences than others.

California pediatrician and researcher Dr. Thomas Boyce decided to dig deeper into that question because of his own family history. He and his sister, who is two years younger, were extremely close amid sometimes turbulent family circumstances. As they grew into adulthood, Boyce’s life seemed blessed by good luck, while his sister sank into hardship and mental illness.

In laboratory tests, Boyce found that about 1 in 5 kids have elevated biological responses to stress. He found signs of hyperactivity in their brains’ fight-or-flight response and in their stress hormones. Real-world evidence showed kids like these have higher rates of physical and mental troubles when raised in stressful family situations. But evidence also shows these hyper-sensitive kids can thrive with nurturing, supportive parenting, Boyce says.

Ananda Amstadter, who studies traumatic stress and genetics at Virginia Commonwealth University, said her research suggests that stress resilience is roughly half influenced by genes and half by environmental factors. But she emphasized that many genes are likely involved; there is no single “resilience gene.”

In other studies, Duke University researchers Terrie Moffitt and Avshalom Caspi have linked variations in genes that help regulate mood with increased risks for depression or antisocial behavior in kids who experienced child abuse or neglect.

But “genes are not destiny,” says Dr. Dennis Charney, academic affairs president at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, who has studied ways to overcome adversity.

Trauma can affect the development of key brain systems that regulate anxiety and fear. Psychotherapy and psychiatric medication can sometimes help people who’ve experienced severe trauma and hardship. And Charney said a loving family, a strong network of friends and positive experiences in school can help counterbalance the ill effects.

Steeve Biondolillo stands for a portrait in a library at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

With an early childhood in Haiti marked by poverty and other trauma, 19-year-old Steeve Biondolillo seems to have beat long odds.

His desperate parents sent him at age 4 to an orphanage, where he lived for three years.

“I didn’t really understand what was happening,” he recalls. “I just got thrown into a big house full of other kids.” He remembers feeling frightened and abandoned, certain he’d live there forever.

An American couple visited the orphanage and made plans to adopt him and a younger brother. But then came Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake, which killed more than 100,000 and decimated Haiti’s capital and nearby towns.

“All the hope that I had suddenly vanished,” Biondolillo said.

Ultimately, the adoption went through, and the family eventually moved to Idaho. Biondolillo’s new life gave him opportunities he never dreamed of, but he says he was still haunted by “the baggage and trauma that I had from Haiti.”

His adoptive parents got him involved in a local Boys & Girls club, a place where he and his brother could go after school just to be kids and have fun. Biondolillo says supportive adults there gave him space to talk about his life, so different from the other kids,’ and helped him feel welcomed and loved.

Now a college sophomore majoring in social work, he envisions a career working with the needy, helping to give back and nurture others.

It has been a journey, he says, from “scared little kid to me, proud young man with big goals and a big future.”

RELATED

Science
China Launches 3rd and Final Space Station Component

BEIJING — China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.

Science
In Southern France, Drought, Rising Seas Threaten Traditions
Science
At UN Climate Summit, India to Flex Its Negotiating Muscles

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Suspension Βridge Collapse Kills at Least 132 in India (Photos + Video)

MORBI, India — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.

NEW YORK — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager Sunday night, turning over the young core of a rebuilding franchise to a forward-thinking manager with experience winning in a small market.

NEW YORK - October 31, 2022 - ( Newswire.

LOS ANGELES — With the box office success of "Smile," "The Black Phone" and his "Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that "original horror is working right now.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings