Documento Publisher Testifies before Prosecutor on Phonetapping

ATHENS – Publisher Kostas Vaxevanis of Documento newspaper, which released lists of individuals purportedly wiretapped by Predator software, completed a five-hour testimony before a first-instance court prosecutor on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Angeliki Triantafyllou heard testimony on the lists the newspaper has released the last three weeks by Vaxevanis, who was accompanied by his lawyer and head of SYRIZA party’s division of justice, Yiannis Matzouranis.

Referring to the surveillance of PASOK leader’s cellphone, Vaxevanis said on leaving the court, “I was deposed for five hours. What you should know is that from July 2022, before the surveillance of Nikos Androulakis’ phone became known, 50 or more individuals left the National Intelligence Service and are now back. Why did they return? They are at the core [of the case], and it’s these people they should investigate.”