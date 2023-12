VIDEO

In one of the most sparsely populated parts of Greece, Prespes, a place of natural beauty and tranquility, human intervention would seem superfluous.

The three-episode docuseries about SNF’s support for Poliprespa, the project for the sustainable development of the Prespes Protected Area, shows how this time human intervention is to the good, the good of the land and its people.

COMMUNITY Education, sports, and culture initiatives

ECONOMY Agri-environmental programs and ecotourism

ENVIRONMENT Environmental management and rural development

Source: SNF