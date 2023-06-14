x

June 14, 2023

Doctor, Nurse Arrested for Prescription Medication Fraud, Misuse

June 14, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΛΙΚΟ, ΜΟΤΟΣΥΚΛΕΤΑ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
(FILE Photo by Raphael Georgiadis/ EUROKINISSI)

AGRINIO – A 58-year-old pathologist specialising in diabetes treatment and a 48-year-old nurse at a health centre in the western Greek city of Agrinio have been arrested for prescription medication fraud which is estimated to have cost the state more than 120,000 euros. Among the many charges against them is that of prescribing drugs exclusively for the use of diabetics to healthy patients, for use as a weight-loss aid.

The misuse of this medication has led to persistent shortages on the Greek market, with diabetics unable to find essential drugs prescribed for them.

According to citizen protection ministry sources, the pair are accused of illegally prescribing unnecessary drugs to uninsured patients (who pay no contribution for prescriptions), which were then returned intact to the doctor and nurse.

From June to November 2022, the pair are accused of writing out 9,268 prescriptions worth 154,403.09 euros. In searches of their houses, cars and the doctor’s surgery, police have recovered prescription medication, including expired medicines, 2,350 euros in cash and other evidence.

The two were led before a public prosecutor to face charges that include forming a criminal organisation, forgery, fake medical certificates, bribing employees and fraud, among others.

