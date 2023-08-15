x

August 15, 2023

Editorial

Do You Remember the… ‘Never Forget!’

August 15, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
CYPRUS MISSING PERSONS
In this image released by the Cyprus Press and Information Office on Monday, Aug. 10, 2009, a Turkish soldier is pictured lighting a cigarette for one of five Greek Cypriot soldiers who surrendered to advancing Turkish troops near Kiados or (Tziaos) village during the second phase of Turkey's invasion of the island that started on August 14, 1974. (AP Photo/Cyprus Press and Information Office, HO)

On August 14, 1974, forty-nine years ago, the second phase of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus began. And despite the slogan ‘never forget’, the dark anniversary of the first invasion (July 20, 1974) passed almost unnoticed. The same applies to the second.

With the exception of The National Herald – which persists in not lowering the national flag and remembers and honors those dates with tributes, commentaries, and main articles – the coverage and attention were limited. It is worth noting that the National Herald is the only newspaper outside Cyprus that has two correspondents in Nicosia and continues to dedicate an entire page every day to The Big Island. Yes, unfortunately, it’s the only one!

Once, in the beginning, after the invasion which the Turks codenamed ‘Attila’, we used to say that time worked in our favor. The opposite has been proven. It is evident that the attention people pay to any given topic is limited. New problems arise every day that draw their attention – look at the war in Ukraine – and make them forget the past.

However, this should only apply to outsiders. It should not apply to the victim, to Hellenism. Hellenism cannot accept another historical defeat and loss of its territory, a century after the Asia Minor Catastrophe.

Those who continue to not realize that the future of Hellenism depends to a large extent on the fate of Cyprus are making a big mistake.

Where the flame of Cyprus’ freedom still burns, although not as before, is in the Greek diaspora. It is patriots like Tassos Zambas in New York who refuse to accept the shame of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. They fight the good fight every day for the sacred and the holy things of their homeland and the Hellenic nation, and of course, they are disappointed when they see our Archbishop embracing the invaders.

Unfortunately, even within Cyprus, the people’s interest in a solution is not as high as one would expect. This is mainly due to the painfully apparent lack of leadership, which results in people being misguided.

A series of Cypriot presidents got stuck behind the UN resolutions, ignoring the inability of the international organization to enforce them, and the contradictory messages from a series of UN Secretaries-General, thinking that relying on them was the way to fulfil their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the Turks continue to steal more and at an increasing pace, while the outside world takes steps towards recognizing the pseudo-state as a separate entity – see, for example, the establishment of the Russian consulate in the Occupied Territories. It’s a matter of time – and perhaps not much – before the pseudo-state is recognized.

The government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis knows what is at stake in Cyprus and is taking its measures.

However, only the Cypriot government can make the decisions for a solution.

The margins, however, are narrowing desperately. Is the current President able to make the necessary decisions? He has not shown such signs. Let’s hope he will prove us wrong.

Editorial
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

