Divided Greek Parliament Panel Could Probe Deadly Train Wreck

Politics

FILE - Drone images of the deadly train accident at Tempi outside Larissa, collision between a freight and passenger train, Wednesday 1 March 2023 (MOTIONTEAM/VASSILIS VERVERIDIS)

ATHENS – Greece’s ruling New Democracy said it has no objections to the Parliament – that it controls – setting up a panel to do its own inquiry into a February train wreck that killed 57 people in a head-on collision in Tempe.

The investigation was proposed by the KKE Communists to further review the details of the wreck on the Athens-Thessaloniki route after a special commission blamed the state-run railway company OSE, its subsidiary ERGOSE, the Railroad Regulatory Authority (RAS) and private train operator Hellenic Train.

It also fingered a stationmaster just assigned there who put the trains on a collision course although he complained that automated systems weren’t working and blamed the dead train drivers for not following regulations.

No fault was put on then Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis who said he didn’t have time in almost four years in the position to implement safety measures and while he resigned, he was kept on the party’s parliamentary ticket.

“We agree it is important that this debate be held in Parliament as part of the committee of inquiry and that the investigation should start, as the proposal says, from 1997 and onward,” said government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis.

That would take the focus off New Democracy and bring in previous governments who did little to nothing to make the railways safer although they are now in the hands of an Italian operator which also has escaped any responsibility.

“Obviously, our own positions and what we have to say will be expressed during this process, after the proposal has been passed,” said Marinakis, indicating that New Democracy has reservations but has the ability to vote down findings.

After the tragedy in February, many in Greece said the disaster was waiting to happen because of decades of negligence in running the railroad and the railways union said it was because of successive governments incompetence.

Then Deputy Minister of Health Zoe Rapti told the BBC that investing in the rail network had been made more difficult by the Greek debt crisis around 2010, which led to drastic austerity measures for international bailouts.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64820085

“Of course, things should have been done during these years but, as you remember, Greece faced a big economic crisis for more than 10 years, which means that many things went back,” she said.

KKE said it wants the probe to look into the role of previous governments that included the PASOK Socialists, New Democracy and the previous ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and has seen tensions between parties already.

The now PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change center left party that’s the third biggest in Parliament said it wants to make its own proposal for an investigation and took shots at KKE.

PASOK said the Communists proposal “leads to the diffusion of responsibility by downplaying the need for immediate and priority investigation and attribution of possible criminal responsibility” of members of the current government.

In response, KKE said that the proposal for a preliminary investigation committee, if rejected by the government majority, would lead to the investigation being covered up.