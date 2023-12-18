Dive Into Seafood for the Holidays — Without Breaking the Bank

Food

The holidays are here and Americans are indulging in seafood, particularly lobster. According to Google Trends data, the terms “lobster mac and cheese” are up 140%, “lobster bisque” is up 100%, and “lobster tail” searches are up 140%. These terms all showed a significant uptick in search frequency the last 90 days.

Even though inflation and the rising cost of groceries have been persistent stressors, according to data from 210 Analytics, home cooks are still looking to impress for the holidays.

Holiday Tradition

“Since lobster is a great indulgence, we have it every year around the holidays. I know the holiday cost will be more than usual, but it’s worth it,” says Elaine Benoit of Dishes Delish. “People love lobster around the holidays because it’s a celebration, and lobster makes it even more special.”

Making Lobster More Affordable

Lobster is known for its delicate, sweet taste and texture. But it’s also known for being prohibitively expensive. To cut down on the cost, it’s helpful to avoid buying whole, live lobsters or lobster tails. Select dishes that use lobster as an ingredient rather than as the star of the show. This helps stretch the lobster meat further. Recipes for lobster ravioli sauce or dips and casseroles are good for extending the meat.

Devy Dar from So Yummy Recipes says, “I love the Christmas season for food shopping, as all the goodies we love will be on sale.” Planning ahead is also critical. “One of my favorites to buy is exotic seafood such as lobster and giant tiger prawns… I always make sure to buy them when they’re in season.”

If you live in a fishing community, you may be in luck. Buying directly from the fishermen is often much cheaper than getting lobster in the grocery store. It’s a strategy that works for Tiffany McCauley of The Gracious Pantry. “I live in Maine, and the only way to get cheap lobster is to be at the docks when the boats come in,” she says.

Seafood Searches on the Rise

It’s not just lobster that’s on the rise. The search term “seafood dishes” has risen 70% in the last 90 days, with search terms like “seafood recipes” increasing by 120%.

The tradition of eating seafood for Christmas has been around since medieval times. Christians abstained from eating warm-blooded animals on feast days and Fridays — and fish are cold-blooded. Over the years, many traditions have evolved around this practice. One of the most famous fish dinners is “The Feast of the Seven Fishes,” which Italians celebrate on Christmas Eve.

Fishing for a Bargain

While lobster might be one of the most decadent holiday treats, there are more affordable ways to enjoy a seafood feast around the holidays.

An easy way to include fish in your festivities is to jump on the canned fish trend, which is up 80% from this time last year on Google Trends.

No longer is canned fish what people pry out of flat cans for tuna salad or to make salmon patties. It’s gone uptown.

In fact, Anna Hezel, Epicurious Senior Editor and author of Tin to Table, says that canned fish is a fun and accessible way to add luxury to your table.

“You can buy a really beautifully crafted, hand-packed tin of sardines in amazing olive oil from Portugal for $6,” she says. The quality is top-notch, too. “You get to taste all the skill and tradition that’s gone into preparing the fish without buying a plane ticket or paying for a restaurant meal.”

You can also buy cheaper shellfish, crustaceans, and bivalves like mussels or clams. Mussels, in particular, are an affordable option because they’re less expensive to farm. They also reproduce quickly, meaning you can get this seafood for about $5 per pound. Mussels are versatile and tend to take on the flavor of whatever they’re cooked in, be it a white wine broth or spicy Spanish mussels with chorizo.

Think Frozen

Buying frozen seafood is also a great tip, since it’s usually cheaper, according to The Spruce Eats. Typically, even the “fresh” seafood at the seafood counter arrives flash-frozen at the store. It’s also convenient. Frozen seafood can go into your home freezer or chest freezer until you’re ready to use it.

Finally, keep an eye out for the sale flyers and deals. If you’ve got the freezer storage space and the patience to wait for the bargain, you can often find great prices on different types of seafood and cut back on your entertaining costs this holiday season.

High grocery costs don’t have to mean you miss out on some of your favorite holiday seafood indulgences this year. Creating a seafood feast is still possible by planning and buying ahead, getting creative with your recipes, and experimenting with new products. Based on the Google Trends data, Americans are eager to put seafood on the menu for their 2023 holiday celebrations.

