April 19, 2024

Divani Palace Acropolis Hotel to Unveil Rooftop Restaurant and Bar Next Month

April 17, 2024
By TNH Staff
divani-palace-acropolis-acropolis-secret-restaurant-01
The view of the Acropolis from the Acropolis Secret restaurant on Divani Palace Acropolis' rooftop. (Photo: divaniacropolishotel.com)

ATHENS – The Divani Palace Acropolis, nestled in the heart of Athens, is set to elevate the city’s dining and nightlife scene with the grand opening of its much-anticipated rooftop restaurant and bar next month.

Perched atop the iconic hotel, the “Acropolis Secret Restaurant” promises breathtaking views of the historic Acropolis and the vibrant cityscape below. Patrons will be treated to an unparalleled dining experience amidst the backdrop of ancient ruins and modern luxury.

Boasting a fusion of Mediterranean flavors and international cuisine, the restaurant menu curated by renowned chefs aims to tantalize the taste buds of both locals and travelers alike. From delectable appetizers to sumptuous main courses and indulgent desserts, every dish is crafted to perfection using the finest ingredients sourced locally.

In addition to the culinary delights, the rooftop bar will offer an extensive selection of handcrafted cocktails, premium wines, and spirits. Guests can unwind in style as they sip on signature drinks while soaking in the mesmerizing panorama of Athens’ skyline illuminated against the night sky.

The opening of the rooftop establishment adds another jewel to the crown of Divani Acropolis Hotel, renowned for its elegant accommodations, impeccable service, and prime location near Athens’ most cherished historical sites.

With anticipation building and reservations already pouring in, the countdown to the grand unveiling of the Acropolis Secret Restaurant and Bar has begun. As Athens prepares to welcome the arrival of spring, locals and visitors alike eagerly await the opportunity to dine and unwind in this enchanting rooftop oasis.

For more information and reservations, visit Divani Palace Acropolis’ website.

Contact: Divani Acropolis Hotel Phone: +30 210 9280100 Email: [email protected]

