Distinguished Athletes Petrounias, Tentoglou, Ntouskos, Millousi, Diamantidis, Prevolaraki at Navarino Challenge 2022

SPORTS

Navarino Challenge, Greece’s top sports tourism celebration with the best wellness program, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on October 21-23, hosting world class names in sports and more than 40 activities at Costa Navarino and Pylos.

This year’s Navarino Challenge will feature some of the greatest names in Greek Sports, who are honoring both the event and their long-term collaboration with the event’s Grand Sponsor, Stoiximan with their presence:

The gold and bronze Olympic medalist, 3-time world champion and 6-time European champion in rings, Lefteris Petrounias

The gold Olympic medalist, world champion and European champion in long jump, Miltos Tentoglou

The gold Olympic medalist in rowing, Stefanos Ntouskos

The gymnastics champion, Vasiliki Millousi, with three participations in the Olympic Games and many distinctions in world, European championships and in the Mediterranean Games

The Greek men’s national water polo team coach that won the silver medal at the Olympic Games, the top team in the world according to FINA and the top team in the the Panhellenic Sports Journalists Association (PSAT) awards in 2021, Thodoris Vlachos

EuroLeague Legend, Dimitris Diamantidis

The former international basketball champion and holder of European titles, Georgios Printezis

The world champion in track cycling, Christos Volikakis

The three-time bronze world champion in wrestling, Maria Prevolaraki

The silver world champion in swimming, Kristian Gkolomeev

Alongside them Nasos Ghavelas, Grigoris Polychronidis, Alexandros Nikolaidis, Periklis Iakovakis, Panagiotis Giannakis, Evina Maltsi, Joe Arlauckas, Michalis Triantafyllidis, Georgia Kaltsi, George Lazaridis, Grigoris Souvatzoglou, will be there and compose a unique team that will be united with the event’s participants on October 21-23.

Enjoy the video here with the best highlights from last year’s event.

Watch here the running routes of Navarino Challenge, along with all their technical characteristics.

Extensive schedule with numerous actions

This year’s schedule will be the richest ever in the 10-year history of Navarino Challenge. People of all ages and abilities with the message “Sports Unites People” will join this celebration and enjoy unique activities such as:

Tennis demonstration by the wheelchair tennis player and member of the National team George Lazaridis powered by Miele

Basketball demonstration powered by Samsung by wheelchair players and members of the National team

4on4 basketball tournament by Trace ‘n Chase

Tennis Induction powered by Miele for ages 6–9 and 10–13 years old with the support of Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino

Bike Tour at Voidokilia with the World Champion in Track Cycling Christos Volikakis powered by Stoiximan in collaboration with Navarino Outdoors

High intensity training for people of all ages by Dimitris Moros & FitnessArt

Kick boxing lessons powered by Samsung for people of all ages from the kick boxing champion, Alexandros Nikolaidis

Baby Swimming Lessons by Red Swim Academy & Swim O’ Clock for children up to 3 years old with one parent

Boxing lessons by Christos Gatsis and Vizantinos Target Sport Club

Spinning Challenge for people of all ages powered by Vikos with Dimitris Moros & FitnessArt

Pilates lessons from the team of the pilates instructor Mandy Persaki powered by Samsung

Yoga by Messinian Spa from FitnessArt

Men’s Round Robbin Tournament with UTS format powered by Miele with the support of Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino

Women’s Round Robbin Tournament with UTS format powered by Miele with the support of Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino

Sea Kayaking to the island of Sphacteria with the support of Explore Messinia

Gravel Bike Tour 30km at the Kalamaris Waterfall powered by Vikos in collaboration with Navarino Outdoors

Basketball lessons for children 5 to 16 years old with Dimitris Diamantidis and Georgios Printezis powered by Iroes, together with Evina Maltsi & Joe Arlauckas

Half day Kids Camp for children 5 to 15 years old with the support of Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino

Padel tournament powered by Stoiximan with the support of Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino

Beachathlon powered by Europa (Track and field games for parents & children 6 to 13 years old) by Olympian and European Champion Periklis Iakovakis

F45 Barrio Salamanca Heavy Cardio Workout by the F45 team together with Dimitris Moros & FitnessArt

Tsimikas Football Clinics for children 13-17 years & 5-12 years powered by Prosport

Climbing lessons with Christina Flampouri powered by The North Face, supported by Navarino Outdoors

King of the Court Women’s Beach Volley Tournament from Triantafyllidis Beach Arena powered by Europa

King of the Court Men’s Beach Volley Tournament from Triantafyllidis Beach Arena powered by Europa

King of the Court Mixed Beach Volley Tournament from Triantafyllidis Beach Arena Mixed powered by Europa

Long jump with the gold Olympic medalist Miltos Tentoglou powered by Stoiximan

Golf lessons by Bombay Sapphire with the support of Navarino Golf Academy

Gymnastics by the gold and bronze Olympic medalist in rings Lefteris Petrounias powered by Stoiximan

Gymnastics by the champion Vasiliki Millousi powered by Iroes

Rowing lessons from the gold Olympic medalist in rowing Stefanos Ntouskos powered by Stoiximan with equipment from Concept2

Freestyle wrestling lessons with the world champion Maria Prevolaraki powered by Stoiximan

“Feed the Fish” Golf Exhibition Game powered by Samsung

Swimming lessons from the silver world champion Kristian Gkolomeev powered by Stoiximan

Half marathon powered by Miele

10km run powered by Stoiximan

5km run powered by Samsung

1km run powered by Vikos for children 10-14 years old & up to 9 years old

You can see here the event’s schedule.

Register now for the running activities (21.1km, 10km, 5km, 1km) through the following link.

For group registrations of 10 people or more, a 20% discount applies. For more information, please contact the event organizers.

Live the unique sports experience and stay at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino

Enjoy a weekend with more than 40 activities for people of all ages. Book now the event’s accommodation package with half board and live this year’s unique sports and cultural experience. For more information on accommodation packages at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino you may send your email to booking(at)navarinochallenge.com or call Vita N Travel at +30 210 3249070. Check the accommodation packages here.

Stoiximan is the event’s Grand Sponsor.

Samsung Electronics Hellas supports the event for another year as its Official Technology Sponsor.

Miele and Europa are the event’s Official Sponsors.

Vikos Natural Mineral Water is the Official Water.

Luanvi is the Official Sports Supplier.

Sixt of the Motodynamics group is the Premium Mobility Partner.

Costa Navarino and The Westin Resort Costa Navarino are the Official Hospitality Sponsors.

Poseidonia Restaurant, Karalis Beach Hotel and Bombay Sapphire are Navarino Challenge’s Official Supporters.

Trace ‘n Chase is the Sports Memorabilia Partner.

Kois Optics are the event’s Official Optics Partner.

Messinian Spa is the Official Beauty Partner.

Athens Medical Group is the Medical Partner.

Pilia Express, the transportation company based in Pylos, Pylos-Nestor Municipality and Phee, are the event’s Partners.

SKAI is the Premium TV Partner.

Concept2, Explore Messinia, FitnessArt, F45 Barrio Salamanca, Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino, Navarino Golf Academy, Navarino Outdoors, Pilates by Mandy, Red Swim Academy, Swim O’ Clock, Triantafyllidis Beach Arena, Vizantinos target sport club are Navarino Challenge’s Athletic Partners.

The event is assisted by Vita N Travel and Kayak.

Navarino Challenge will take place under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization.

The event has joined the Greek actions of the #BeactiveHellas 2022 program of the European Commission and is held under the auspices of the General Secretariat of Sports.

All running races are co-organized with Messiniakos Gymnastic Club and EAS SEGAS Peloponnese Region.

The event is organized by ActiveMedia Group which is also responsible for the event’s Sports Production.