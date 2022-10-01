Distinguished Athletes Petrounias, Tentoglou, Ntouskos, Millousi, Diamantidis, Prevolaraki at Navarino Challenge 2022

Pilates at Navarino Challenge. Photo by Mike Tsolis / Navarino Challenge
Navarino Challenge, Greece’s top sports tourism celebration with the best wellness program, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on October 21-23, hosting world class names in sports and more than 40 activities at Costa Navarino and Pylos.
This year’s Navarino Challenge will feature some of the greatest names in Greek Sports, who are honoring both the event and their long-term collaboration with the event’s Grand Sponsor, Stoiximan with their presence:
The gold and bronze Olympic medalist, 3-time world champion and 6-time European champion in rings, Lefteris Petrounias
The gold Olympic medalist, world champion and European champion in long jump, Miltos Tentoglou
The gold Olympic medalist in rowing, Stefanos Ntouskos
The gymnastics champion, Vasiliki Millousi, with three participations in the Olympic Games and many distinctions in world, European championships and in the Mediterranean Games
The Greek men’s national water polo team coach that won the silver medal at the Olympic Games, the top team in the world according to FINA and the top team in the the Panhellenic Sports Journalists Association (PSAT) awards in 2021, Thodoris Vlachos
EuroLeague Legend, Dimitris Diamantidis
The former international basketball champion and holder of European titles, Georgios Printezis
The world champion in track cycling, Christos Volikakis
The three-time bronze world champion in wrestling, Maria Prevolaraki
The silver world champion in swimming, Kristian Gkolomeev
Alongside them Nasos Ghavelas, Grigoris Polychronidis, Alexandros Nikolaidis, Periklis Iakovakis, Panagiotis Giannakis, Evina Maltsi, Joe Arlauckas, Michalis Triantafyllidis, Georgia Kaltsi, George Lazaridis, Grigoris Souvatzoglou, will be there and compose a unique team that will be united with the event’s participants on October 21-23.
Enjoy the video here with the best highlights from last year’s event.
Watch here the running routes of Navarino Challenge, along with all their technical characteristics.
Extensive schedule with numerous actions
This year’s schedule will be the richest ever in the 10-year history of Navarino Challenge. People of all ages and abilities with the message “Sports Unites People” will join this celebration and enjoy unique activities such as:
Tennis demonstration by the wheelchair tennis player and member of the National team George Lazaridis powered by Miele
Basketball demonstration powered by Samsung by wheelchair players and members of the National team
4on4 basketball tournament by Trace ‘n Chase
Tennis Induction powered by Miele for ages 6–9 and 10–13 years old with the support of Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino
Bike Tour at Voidokilia with the World Champion in Track Cycling Christos Volikakis powered by Stoiximan in collaboration with Navarino Outdoors
High intensity training for people of all ages by Dimitris Moros & FitnessArt
Kick boxing lessons powered by Samsung for people of all ages from the kick boxing champion, Alexandros Nikolaidis
Baby Swimming Lessons by Red Swim Academy & Swim O’ Clock for children up to 3 years old with one parent
Boxing lessons by Christos Gatsis and Vizantinos Target Sport Club
Spinning Challenge for people of all ages powered by Vikos with Dimitris Moros & FitnessArt
Pilates lessons from the team of the pilates instructor Mandy Persaki powered by Samsung
Yoga by Messinian Spa from FitnessArt
Men’s Round Robbin Tournament with UTS format powered by Miele with the support of Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino
Women’s Round Robbin Tournament with UTS format powered by Miele with the support of Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino
Sea Kayaking to the island of Sphacteria with the support of Explore Messinia
Gravel Bike Tour 30km at the Kalamaris Waterfall powered by Vikos in collaboration with Navarino Outdoors
Basketball lessons for children 5 to 16 years old with Dimitris Diamantidis and Georgios Printezis powered by Iroes, together with Evina Maltsi & Joe Arlauckas
Half day Kids Camp for children 5 to 15 years old with the support of Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino
Padel tournament powered by Stoiximan with the support of Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino
Beachathlon powered by Europa (Track and field games for parents & children 6 to 13 years old) by Olympian and European Champion Periklis Iakovakis
F45 Barrio Salamanca Heavy Cardio Workout by the F45 team together with Dimitris Moros & FitnessArt
Tsimikas Football Clinics for children 13-17 years & 5-12 years powered by Prosport
Climbing lessons with Christina Flampouri powered by The North Face, supported by Navarino Outdoors
King of the Court Women’s Beach Volley Tournament from Triantafyllidis Beach Arena powered by Europa
King of the Court Men’s Beach Volley Tournament from Triantafyllidis Beach Arena powered by Europa
King of the Court Mixed Beach Volley Tournament from Triantafyllidis Beach Arena Mixed powered by Europa
Long jump with the gold Olympic medalist Miltos Tentoglou powered by Stoiximan
Golf lessons by Bombay Sapphire with the support of Navarino Golf Academy
Gymnastics by the gold and bronze Olympic medalist in rings Lefteris Petrounias powered by Stoiximan
Gymnastics by the champion Vasiliki Millousi powered by Iroes
Rowing lessons from the gold Olympic medalist in rowing Stefanos Ntouskos powered by Stoiximan with equipment from Concept2
Freestyle wrestling lessons with the world champion Maria Prevolaraki powered by Stoiximan
“Feed the Fish” Golf Exhibition Game powered by Samsung
Swimming lessons from the silver world champion Kristian Gkolomeev powered by Stoiximan
Half marathon powered by Miele
10km run powered by Stoiximan
5km run powered by Samsung
1km run powered by Vikos for children 10-14 years old & up to 9 years old
Register now for the running activities (21.1km, 10km, 5km, 1km) through the following link.
For group registrations of 10 people or more, a 20% discount applies. For more information, please contact the event organizers.
Live the unique sports experience and stay at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino
Enjoy a weekend with more than 40 activities for people of all ages. Book now the event’s accommodation package with half board and live this year’s unique sports and cultural experience. For more information on accommodation packages at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino you may send your email to booking(at)navarinochallenge.com or call Vita N Travel at +30 210 3249070. Check the accommodation packages here.
