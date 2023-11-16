x

Dissemination of Misinformation

November 16, 2023
By Vasileios Magalios
Joe Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Oct. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

We told you, Mr. Biden, to support Israel blindly, but not like this… We stand by them after the inhumane attack they suffered from Hamas, but we do not want you to mislead the world, especially without reason, Mr. Biden. And also, as President of the USA, as a world leader, you should penetrate the surface, and look beyond the interests – certainly without bias. But when, Mr. Biden, did you show that you are impartial in the past so you can demonstrate it now that Israel is – and negatively so – a protagonist?

The credible American journalistic website Axios brought to light a five-page memorandum from the State Department with the signatures of 100 U.S. diplomats – from the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development – accusing the American President, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., of “spreading misinformation” on the Israel-Hamas war. The memo also alleges that Israel is committing “war crimes” in Gaza.

The memorandum – transmitted to the State Department on November 3 – accuses Biden of misleading the public in his speech on October 10. The most characteristic example is when Biden said, “I mean, I – I’ve been doing this a long time.  I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children.” The American President said that in his speech on Wednesday, October 11.

However, shortly afterward, the White House… corrected Biden by ‘stating’ that he did not see photos but read news reports.

Additionally, the memorandum mentions that Biden should have done more to challenge Israel’s actions and not just express concern about humanitarian issues in Gaza.

According to the memorandum of the 100 diplomats, the actions of Israel, which included the cessation of electricity, aid restrictions, and attacks displacing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians “all constitute war crimes and/or crimes against humanity under international law.”

Finally, ‘the 100’ criticize Mr. Biden because “we have failed to reassess our posture towards Israel… We doubled down on our unwavering military assistance to the (Israeli government) without clear or actionable redlines.”

The also claim that, “members of the White House and (the National Security Council) displayed a clear disregard for the lives of Palestinians, a documented unwillingness to de-escalate, and, even prior to October 7, a reckless lack of strategic foresight.”

 

